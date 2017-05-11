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All Photos/living/lighting : table/fireplace : corner

Living Room Table Lighting Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The pine boards continue on the ceiling in the stairwell. Green zellige tile forms a nook for the freestanding fireplace.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
The living room includes a Tai Ping rug, Philip Arctander armchairs, a Marco Fine Furniture sofa, and a MRCW Design Build coffee table.
According to Tom Papinchak, president of Usonian Preservation, the restoration was the most difficult part of relocating Frank Lloyd Wright's Mäntylä House. "The family raised several children in house, so there was wear and tear," says Papinchak. "We questioned whether we restore it to its original, pristine state. There is a fine line there." Ultimately, they did restore 40 linear feet of cypress.
When JAC Interiors was commissioned to revive an old 1,200-square-foot Hollywood home, the clients—a young couple who the designers call "fun and quirky"—requested the firm find a way to transform the space with as little construction as possible. The fireplace is a custom-made, three-dimensional feature that stands in stark contrast to the soft woods and white walls that make up the rest of the room.
The two bedroom suites resemble a modern take on a classic mountain cabin. Large windows and a private balcony allow guests to soak in the views while sinking in their private suite surrounded by artisan decor.
In contrast to the bright interior colors that originally dressed the home in the 1950s, the Bergren Residence now has a more restrained and subdued appearance that highlights the material palette.
Inside the unit, Robb (Robb Studio) and Bishop (Studio Gild) inherited several attractive features: 14-foot ceilings, exposed concrete, and a fireplace set within the original chimney stack of the building. The primary goals included making the kitchen more prominent within the home— it was moved forward to engage more acutely with the dining and living room spaces—and to properly showcase the client’s art collection (much of which, including an eight-panel painting by Matt Mullican that stretches across nearly an entire wall).Add a caption
A large corner fireplace with exposed flue grounds the great room, while carefully located windows allow for light and views without compromising privacy.