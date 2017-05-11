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All Photos/living/lighting : recessed/floors : travertine

Living Room Recessed Lighting Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Den
A long bench seat is built into the rear wall of the living room, allowing for various seating configurations and a relaxed atmosphere.
Art by Zoe Pawlak sits on the mantle with an Eames Bird from Herman Miller.
Cuddington had the drywall removed to reveal the house’s original structural framework, which in turn screens the living areas while also allowing visual connection with the front door. "Having the ability to just swap out [the drywall] and open it up gave the home a sense of arrival and a preface to the type of materials that were being used in the project," says Cuddington.
The living area features a weathered metal fireplace, warm wood furniture, and travertine floors sourced by Destefano Marble & Granite.
The living space is anchored by an oversized, sculptural fireplace made from blackened steel by David Edelman. The design incorporates graduated rectangular tiers and is flanked by matching sound speakers.
The main living space enjoys unfettered ocean views thanks to the beachfront location and the open glass door. Materials used in the home are decidedly weatherproof, like the travertine floors, the concrete thermal mass wall that runs the length of the home, and even the hardware on most of the furniture. Starfire glass railings along the patio cut down on blowing sand and provide a measure of safety.
The living room is flanked with views of two courtyards to the north and south.
Feature Wall-The dark gigantic rough-wood-textured wall, TV Wall and Bangkok skyline.
Lower level lounge, leading to pool and canyon views.