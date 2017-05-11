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All Photos/living/lighting : recessed/floors : slate

Living Room Recessed Lighting Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

With reclaimed materials and an open, airy design, Casa Iporanga by architect Daniel Fromer melds with its verdant surroundings.
The project team excavated a portion of the backyard to create a sunken patio that seamlessly meets the grade of the interior living spaces. The interior flooring is large-scale honed basalt tile (24" x 48" in size), which becomes 24" x 48" flamed basalt tile at the exterior patio.
The lower-level den features an original built-in couch, a fireplace, and a hidden movie projector. Sliding glass doors on the opposite wall lead to a covered patio.
The Great Home flows seamlessly from the living and dining area to the family room at the far wall.
Serene natural materials were used throughout the house to weather well under harsh conditions, as well as to create the sublime color palette.
Side table by Oliver Bonas.
The original brick wall is made of a sand-lime mix; in front of it sits a sofa by Robin Day for Habitat. In the study, a Louis De Poortere rug, from a collection inspired by the 1960s, evokes Farnley Hey’s early years. The Yorkstone flooring has been well varnished over time. The seating unit is by Robin Day and the side table is by Oliver Bonas.
The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.
Just off the living room, a cozy den (which served as the home's original living room before renovations) with an earthy stone-inlay fireplace provides a comfortable spot for reading.
Designed for indoor/outdoor living, the large open-plan great room is central to the home's layout. It features a stone fireplace and full-height sliding doors which open to the outdoor pool area.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The home has been outfitted with the Crestron Home Automation system throughout.
The den opens up to the pool area.
The living room includes a fireplace and hidden wet bar.
Bertram retained Neutra’s open floor plan and minimalist aesthetic—soft white tones contrast with the dark slate geometric flooring.
This home in the snowy forests of Eastern Quebec, a centralized fireplace was built into a custom, multi-purpose cabinet welded from sheets of hot-rolled steel.
This six-bedroom villa in Brussels ha a cut-in stone fireplace underneath a glass-enclosed walkway.
Living room addition with new roof and windows