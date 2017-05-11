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All Photos/living/lighting : recessed/floors : medium hardwood

Living Room Recessed Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

If color doesn't scare you in the slightest, go for broke!
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
The wooden floor and pink Pandomo surfaces were selected for their scratch-proof qualities, and to give the “cats' room” a sense of warmth. The wall coating absorbs smells and helps regulate humidity levels.
In the living area of actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, redesigned by Funn Roberts to maximize every last inch of space, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman mix with a couch and coffee table by Cisco Home from HD Buttercup. The table in the main room is from West Elm.
"The main challenge was making a space with a 250-square-foot footprint actually feel large," says Mackay. "The key to its success is high ceilings, eight-foot doors, and oversize windows."
Large windows let in an abundance of natural light and views of the landscape.
The Ki cabins feature an open-plan living, dining and kitchen space that seamlessly connect to the outdoors via full-height glazed doors that fold back to completely open up one facade to the lake.
The gentle curves of the staircase soften the minimal, rigid lines in the open-plan living space, repeated in the linear sofa by Thai brand and the tactile CH25 amchair by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son
“The transparency and continuity of the spaces allows the landscape, the coast, and the sea to be present at all times,” LLaumett says. While most of the home’s furniture was constructed on site, a sofa by The Popular Design sits in the living room.
The common spaces in the Suteki House deliberately frame exterior views. "The beautiful oak trees on the opposite side of the creek are still ‘belonging’ to this house by the use of shakkei, which expands limits visually," explain the architects.
"Sherry had an amazing vision for the house and a great back-and-forth with the designers. We laugh that if it had been up to me, I would have told them to just do whatever they wanted,” says Anthony.
SHED replaced the windows with new wood units of the same style. Note how the shelving at the half-wall aligns perfectly with the window mullions.
"We really wanted the rest of the house to be quiet in order to showcase the shipping containers as art objects," says Davis. "So, we used a very simple materials palette: lots of big windows and doors to bring in light and open up to the yards; heated concrete floors, polished to reveal the aggregate; basic IKEA cabinets; sheetrock painted a gallery-like white; and some touches of light, natural wood to add warmth and texture."
The bright orange front door opens into the circulation space between the existing home and the new addition. The family area sits at a slightly lower level, accessed via several long timber steps.
“Often the boys use the shipping containers in ways we hadn’t even imagined—like bravely climbing on top of the containers and jumping onto the big bean bags below,” says architect Paul Michael Davis. “It’s probably not advisable—a shipping container isn’t a jungle gym—but it’s thrilling to see a space used in ways you never expected!”
Michael K. Chen Architecture channels Le Corbusier vibes into a modular and multifunctional holiday home aboard the world’s largest residential yacht.
Facing a COVID-19 shutdown, Taylor and Michaella McClendon recruited their family to build a breezy tiny home on the Big Island—which you can now purchase for $99,800.
"We wrapped the roof in glass, so the interior is open, airy, and gets plenty of sunlight—something many tiny homes lack," says Mackay.
A curtain can be pulled shut over the living room windows to afford privacy when needed.
The living room features furnishings from Erminia’s collection—including vintage lounge chairs and a custom sofa—mixed in with selections from the architects, such as a Bob coffee table from Poltrona Frau, and a Nala rug and throw pillows by Mkt. A STI Magnum LaRoche porcelain slab from Stone Tile surrounds a H38DF fireplace by Montigo.
To achieve a sense of spaciousness in the eight-foot-tall space, the architects oriented the apartment toward views of the sea and minimized visual clutter with concealed LEDs and continuous aluminum ribs that hide divisions, doors, and appliances.
MKCA mixed custom, contemporary furnishings with vintage pieces. The Vuelta sofa by Jaime Hayon is custom-upholstered in high-performance Holland and Sherry velvet. The vintage saddle-leather-and-stainless-steel lounge chairs are by Pierre Thielen, and wood flooring by Weitzer Parkett is used throughout.
Looking back from the children's play area to the living room, which features a bright red credenza from IKEA and other orange accent pieces.
The living room features contemporary seating paired with mismatched accent tables from Gaggino, a vintage Harry Bertoia Bird chair, and a lobster-red credenza. Graphic art by John Pearson complements the colour scheme.
The entrance foyer encapsulates the home’s themes of reuse—through the salvaged wood and metal gate—artisan furniture, and colourful abstraction. The Moroccan wall hanging is a vintage find, and the chairs and table are by local furniture designer Seth Keller. The industrial gate has been given a domestic twist with the addition of coat hooks for the client’s young child.
The San Diego ADU was built with two modular units placed side by side.
The living room is anchored by a large concrete fireplace that also forms the house's robust structural system. Pops of color come from a painting by Milton Wilson.
Having spent more time at home in recent months, Nina and her family are truly experiencing the "essence" of her design, she says. Their library corner, a space that was once underused, has become a place of respite for the family where they can gather on the Nanimarquina Rangoli rug and listen to records.
Also in the mix are antique market finds and pieces sourced from years of travel. Across from the Donna Wilson ottoman bought in London sit a pair of Brazilian, midcentury-modern chairs. They are among Nina’s favorites.
Clever arrangements of furniture delineate the spaces in the loft’s open floor plan. In the living area, a hand-knitted Donna Wilson Motley ottoman sits opposite a B&B Italia Charles sofa and Arco lamp.
Interior designer Nina Blair blends Ghanaian and Scandinavian influences in her family’s Tribeca apartment.
A glimpse inside the detached guest suite nestled into the hillside behind the main house.
The cabin entry leads directly to a cozy living room with a fridge, a small live-edge counter, and a bar sink. Picture-frame windows are strategically placed to frame views of distant mountains.
The deck adjacent to the master bedroom in the main house has views over the ocean. The chimney flue from the ground floor fireplace cuts through the corner of the deck, making the semioutdoor space useable even in cold weather.
“We wanted to tie the living room together with a freestanding midcentury-style fireplace, which was a design collaboration between our team and Malm Fireplaces” says designer Taylor Bode. “When all of the bi-fold doors are open, you can sit in a circle around the fireplace both indoors and outdoors. It’s an integral part of the design that brings warmth and light to the corner of the house.”
The communal dining table in the main house was custom-made by a local woodworker and island timber mill owner, Joe Romano, in collaboration with WindowCraft. Raw metal supports for the table were fabricated by Salish Metalworks on Orcas Island, a sister island to San Juan.
The great room is designed for indoor/outdoor living. The floor-to-ceiling glass wall at the back of the space (which is just a slice of the all-glass rear) includes a bi-fold NanaWall door system that opens the home to an outdoor terrace and the lush surroundings.
Colorado Caravan installed new Pergo Outlast in Southport Oak laminate wood flooring. The design team crafted the custom leather pulls for the Waverly Timeless Ticking Black fabric curtains.
The convertible dinette can also be transformed into a large family sofa. The cushions are distressed faux leather in Camel.
The height of the window informed the design of the staircase, which was custom-made to give the cats views of the outdoors.
“We also converted cat-scale extensions into furniture that people can use, such as desks, lockers, and chairs, so that owners can enjoy their activities and pet interactions in this space,” notes the firm.
The two living rooms at the front of the home sit on slightly different levels. The more formal living room features a linen sofa by Pure Interiors and classic CH22 and CH26 timber chairs by Hans J. Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son.
The casual living room on the ground floor features a vintage cane chair, a Togo sofa by Michel Ducaroy for Ligne Roset, and a portrait titled Matriarch by contemporary Danish artist Henrik Godsk.
Living Room Stair Corridor
Living room view towards Entryway
Living Room Fireplace & Feature Stair
Living Room Fireplace & Feature Stair
The parents’ living room is graced by an elegant Fritz Hansen PK80 chaise lounge, and it has a view of the generations-old persimmon tree.
A “cathedral” roof above the open-plan living area creates a sense of volume in the small space. The storage is all contained in carefully planned bespoke joinery units.
The built-in timber storage units in the living room feature the same concrete top as the kitchen bench and the desk in the study nook. The rawness of the concrete contrasts with the refined oak timber joinery and minimal white walls.
A timber display positioned below the porthole window in the living space offers a lookout for the owner’s cat.
The living area’s cathedral ceiling extends outwards to become the northern veranda awning, which helps to shade the interior.
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