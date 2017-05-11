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All Photos/living/lighting : recessed/floors : carpet

Living Room Recessed Lighting Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The rosy, matte pink of the kitchen cabinets bleeds into the living room of this playful apartment in Japan, but is starkly contrasted with the striped green-and-yellow floor and blue backsplash in the kitchen and furniture in the living room.
The doors and windows are framed in plaster, which the owners formed, sanded, and finished themselves. The slightly uneven finish gives the home a handcrafted feel that contrasts with the sleekly finished timber work.
The custom steel mesh balustrade extends beyond the stair to form a climbing frame for the planter in the retreat.
The bespoke sofa in the retreat features rich purple upholstery that contrasts with the more neutral white and timber finishes, creating an element of sophisticated drama.
Measuring 2,018 square feet, the single-family residence has been tenderly cared for since its completion, offering a unique chance to step back in time. With a ribbon of transom windows along its front side, the midcentury also has an expansive windows spanning across the back.
Steps away from the formal dining area is a light-filled two-story living room, which looks up to an open family room on the second level.
The open floor plan features a whitewashed interior, beamed wood ceilings, splashes of hardwood, and a freestanding vintage fire drum fireplace sourced by Wilson’s wife Coco.
The state-of-the-art home cinema is perfect for intimate movie gatherings.
Recreated with designer sensibilities in mind, the 739-square-foot home features an open-concept layout, with the living room located just steps away from the kitchen and dining table.
As the only handicap-accessible building designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Kenneth and Phyllis Laurent House (so named for the couple that lived there from 1952 until 2012) was completed in 1952 as one of the so-called Usonian homes. The couple married shortly before World War II, and Ken Laurent underwent surgery during his service in the Navy that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Wright listened closely to his clients' needs to create an accessible design that was decades ahead of his time, including thresholds and floors that are level with the exterior ground for easy transitions between inside and outside. Wright designed much of the furniture in the house.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room.
The penthouse is enclosed almost completely in glass.
In the sitting area next to the bedroom wing, the exterior panels take the form of interior bookshelves. Framed with glass above, below, and between, the shelves allow nature to peek through.
The home's main level observes the surrounding gardens. Perched at mid-canopy height, the glazed walls completely soak up the greenery that surrounds them.
The sprawling residence opens itself up to the garden at every opportunity, allowing for a breezy outdoor connection.
The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.
A Dopey sculpture by Paul McCarthy holds center stage in the television room. Floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors lead to the outdoor space.
In the elegant, wood-paneled television room, a painting by Richard Prince hangs above a custom-made sofa by Jonas and a brass Gabriella Crespi table from Nilufar.
In the living room, a 1962 Ellsworth Kelly painting hangs above the fireplace's custom-made mica mantelpiece.
A cozy sitting room.
As the only handicap-accessible building designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Kenneth and Phyllis Laurent House (so named for the couple that lived there from 1952 until 2012) was completed in 1952 as one of the so-called Usonian homes. The couple married shortly before World War II, and Ken Laurent underwent surgery during his service in the Navy that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Wright listened closely to his clients' needs, featuring accessible design that were decades ahead of his time, including a lack of thresholds and floors that are level with the exterior ground for easy transitions between inside and outside. Wright designed much of the furniture in the house, including the built-in seating shown here.
A symphony of color, textures, and shapes, Wonder Galaxy offers a layered, multi-sensory experience.
The updated basement is much brighter thanks to new paint, carpets from Lowes, and new lighting. The fireplace was painted Dark Kettle Black by Valspar.
A view of the sitting area with french doors leading out to the balcony.
An L-shaped couch delineates the TV lounge room.
The living room features a wood-burning fireplace, as well as a tongue-and-groove ceiling that has been painted white.
Jones' original Lido design featured a massive angled skylight that bathed the front patio in natural light. While the skylight is now covered up, the outline can still be seen.
Expansive walls of glass and sliding doors that lead to the large exterior patio create a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living.
Silver has also inserted a home office that is located just off of the den.
"I prefer to think of it as a lower level because it no longer has the feel of a basement," explains Silver. A large picture window lets in lots of natural light and frames an atrium filled with succulents.
An alternate view of the living room.
In lieu of a checkerboard effect, Kovel kept his carpet squares all vibrantly verdant. With the bamboo cabinets and countertops the whole space has a pastoral feel. “I wanted it to be like the Bradys’ backyard,” he says.
An entertainment lounge.
With bright, spacious, interiors, the home is a testament to the visionary creativity of one of America’s most renowned modernist architects.
The furniture has been selected to complement the artwork around the duplex.
An Anglican church in Melbourne dating back to 1892 was converted by Bagnato Architects to include a modern addition and interior renovation. Spread over multiple levels, the home features a variety of natural materials, like reclaimed wood, limestone, marble, and granite, giving the inside a warm and cozy feel.