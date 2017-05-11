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All Photos/living/lighting : recessed/floors : brick

Living Room Recessed Lighting Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The living and dining areas are located in one large, open-plan space—which is typical of Breuer homes.
The home's flooring ranges from paved brick to reclaimed teak. The ceilings are made from textured Portuguese cork, which seamlessly transitions out to the soffits.
Perched on a small hilltop, the Sondern-Adler House exhibits the tenets of Usonian design.
Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel sought to populate the living room with low-lying, sculptural furnishings that wouldn't block the views to the exterior and detract from Zook's seamless indoor/outdoor approach. Everything, from the curved couch to the metal coffee table with a rose gold finish, is from AllModern.
A few steps lead up to the dining room area.
The elegant space is anchored by a brick, wood-burning fireplace.