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All Photos/living/lighting : recessed/fireplace : two sided

Living Room Recessed Lighting Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
The common spaces in the Suteki House deliberately frame exterior views. "The beautiful oak trees on the opposite side of the creek are still ‘belonging’ to this house by the use of shakkei, which expands limits visually," explain the architects.
Instead of designing a completely open plan, Berg separated the public rooms with a freestanding fireplace wall made of Mutual Materials bricks in Coal Creek. An Emmy sectional by Egg Collective for Design Within Reach faces a Lars chair from Room &amp; Board
An affinity for natural finishes influenced the home's materials palette. Sand-blasted
The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
The living room with it's clerestory pop-up, helping to define the space and bring in light.
The fireplace wall is an acid washed and stained steel wrap.
When the current owners laid eyes on this home's spectacular city views, they instantly fell in love with the 1958 dwelling. In addition to amazing vistas, the custom-designed house had an authentic midcentury vibe and a cool chevron floor plan. However, the 3,600 square foot home had tiny, closed-off rooms, awkward spaces, and low ceilings that were "begging to be vaulted." Portland-based Risa Boyer Architecture renovated the midcentury house, opening up ceilings to make them vaulted, adding floor-to-ceiling windows, and expanded the kitchen and gave it a modern look with walnut cabinets.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Sitting Room
The altar-end of the building was also enclosed to form the boundary for the living room, with the attached office and workshop behind the wall on the lower level. The upper level walkway to the master suite provides a sense of definition in the expansive space, which is 28 feet high at its peak.
The former gallery was enclosed in order to create space for two guest bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. An elevated walkway stretches over the former nave and leads to a master suite opposite, separated from the other bedrooms for privacy.
A circular fireplace takes center stage in the living room.
Light-colored terrazzo flooring bounces daylight throughout the interior.
The home's key features are its post-and-beam construction, deep overhangs to modulate light and shadows, open-plan interiors, and easy indoor/outdoor flow via floor-to-ceiling sliding doors.
Stirrup House | Olson Kundig
Stirrup House | Olson Kundig
Available in sizes that range from 1,291-sqaure-feet to 1,340-sqaure-feet.
On the other side of the Cor-Ten fireplace is the living room. The custom Augustin sectional and the cocktail table are from Christian Liaigre, and paired with Ib Kofod-Larsen's Seal chair and ottoman.
An Acucraft fireplace divides the family room from the living room. The interior flooring is also by Madera-Trade.
In the main living areas, the concrete slab floor was scored and given a coat of white resin.
Blair was known for his use of granite stone walls, which are hollow in the center to provide a thermal break between the interior and exterior.
Expansive walls of glass and sliding doors that lead to the large exterior patio create a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living.
The other side of the fireplace has become a perfect spot to watch tv.
The original double-sided fireplace was wrapped in plaster for an updated look. Yet, it was kept in the same location, as the home maintained its original footprint throughout the remodel.
In the living areas, the inner surface of the massive beam-wall that frames the eastern façade is clad in wood, which adds a sense of warmth to counteract the coolness of the concrete.
The two-sided fireplace separates the dining room and the living room.
Neutral, earthy tones and a mix of materials give the living room a warm and cozy vibe.
The living room features a double-height ceiling and anchored by the dual indoor-outdoor fireplace.
An alternate view of the living space and wood-paneled fireplace.
A central fireplace is the focus of the living area.
Uninterrupted walls of glass in the living area offer views of the Indian Canyons Golf Course, the Disney fountain, and the picturesque mountain range.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
Biofire
Living room looking toward entry.
Newly vaulted ceiling expanding the view and horizon from the living room.
Living room with see-through fireplace.
View from living room to front entry door and upper baclony
The living room replaces the courtyard
Living Room