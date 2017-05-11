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All Photos/living/lighting : pendant/lighting : wall

Living Room Pendant Lighting Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
The custom-made terrazzo floor with its striking red pigment was made by “Nicos”, a local artisan. He and his team throw the cement, then throw the pebbles, then sand the whole floor five times.
"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
On visits to Japan, Richard was taken with the work of architect Kazuo Shinohara, who’d designed a home with a tentlike roof. “I didn’t set out to make the interior here look like a tent,” Richard says, “but friends have told me, ‘You love disappearing into the wilderness and staying in a tent, and you’ve made your house look like one.’”
Ben Kicic and Emilio Halperin have a loft in common—and the Bed Stuy studio showcases their work and curios with DIY shelving and light that’s just right.
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
Sabine Marcelis for IKEA’s coveted ‘doughnut’ lamp adds a pop of playfulness to the open-plan lounge area.
Built-in bunks are decked out with a private window for viewing the outdoors, and an adjustable reading light from Prima Lighting. A simple pendant hangs above the main space.
The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
When the casement windows are opened, family members can bask in sunlight while reading a book indoors.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
Encino oak enhances the warmth of the brick walls throughout the open-plan living space.
"Selecting furniture for this space was a unique experience because, as it is not our primary residence, we wanted to find the right balance between guest-friendly pieces and custom pieces that felt unique and designed with the space in mind," says Tarah. "We split the difference by sourcing some budget-friendly pieces that were lower impact but high function at a reasonable cost."
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
Birch plywood floating cabinets line the wall, carving out room for a painting that commands the dining room. The rest of the decor is quiet with subtle pops of greenery to echo the striking piece.
Ben Koush has amassed a collection of new and vintage furniture that complements the few pieces he designed himself, like side tables and art stands in the living room.
The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.
The private family sitting room on the first floor overlooks the atrium above the dining space through a colored glass screen that matches the one on the ground floor. Bamboo screens provide a “buffer” against harsh sunlight.
London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
A hammock chair in the living room overlooks the wood stove at the center and the sofa against the west wall, creating a cozy living space.
The main living area on the ground floor has 20-foot-high ceilings and an open floor plan. The high ceilings allow the 395-square-foot home to feel expansive, light, and breezy. In cold weather, the owner grows seedlings by the south-facing windows.
“I’ve been looking at cabins and small homes since I was a teenager,” says the owner. “I knew I wanted the home to have a small footprint, but for the interior space to still feel open and expansive.” This informed the interior planning, as he knew he didn’t want the upper floors to completely enclose the ground floor. By minimizing the second floor and including an open third-floor loft bedroom, he was able to maintain a spacious feeling and avoid making the interior spaces feel too enclosed.
The home’s interior is a colorful homage to ’60s and ’70s California surf shacks.
From the start, the clients wanted their home to have a "barn look," honoring the agrarian vernacular of the built environment around them. Interior walls and ceilings are clad in local pine, with a paint treatment to remove the yellow from the wood.
The soaring, timber-clad ceilings of the open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area follow the curve of the corrugated Zincalume roof, creating an impressive volume with views over the valley.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Living and Kitchen
The living room includes a Flexform couch and coffee table, along with Guscio chairs. A credenza and mirror from BBDW are one of the main focal points, while the homeowner added small accents from her many travels.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Sitting Room
Living space
The main living area is open and fluid. The polished concrete floors have radiant heating.
The open-plan dining and living areas, awash in natural light.
Living/dining area and kitchen.
Since the house is edged in by homes on the east, west, and south sides, the architect punctuated the gabled roof with large skylights to bring daylight into the home.
Rockwell Group designed a flexible second-floor lobby with a co-working space and meeting rooms with transformable furniture, allowing them to double as lounges. “In a typical hotel, you can’t use a meeting room or other daytime spaces at night, and nightclubs sit empty during the day,” says Mitchell Hochberg, president of Lightstone Group. “We don’t have the option of doing that here.” Images of classical sculptures, warped by digital glitches, are in keeping with the tongue-in-cheek mood; miniature sculptures on the shelves cheekily take selfies or don leopard-print Speedos.
The minimalist boat is fitted with bespoke wall sconces and custom-made upholstery.
In the sitting room, folding doors open to the lush backyard, establishing a seamless indoor-outdoor connection.
Natural materials blend with contemporary furnishings in this unique, open living space.
The home's interior is outfitted with specialty finishes sourced from around the world.
The interior of the tasting room is outfitted with Eero Saarinen-designed chairs, North African rugs, Douglas fir siding, and a terrazzo floor.
Perched high in the mountains of Big Bear, California, this 1973 A-frame was renovated by Courtney Poulos into a handsome getaway from Los Angeles.
The firm also widened the room and raised the ceilings. A coat of bright white paint modernizes the historic details.
All the furnishings were designed by Patricia Bustos Studio save for the ceiling lamps, which are a Joa Herrenknecht design by the brand Bolia.
The multi-colored carpet by Ragmati was created with a soft and "furry" feel to contrast with the hard surfaces.
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