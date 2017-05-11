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All Photos/living/lighting : pendant/furniture : desk

Living Room Pendant Lighting Desk Design Photos and Ideas

Worrell Yeung fuses the Manhattan apartment’s historic details with the owners’ vibrant collection of art and ephemera—and honors a few eccentric asks.
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
This silk-and-wool rug was custom-designed by Gideon Mendelson for this Westchester home. The design was executed by Sprung & Rich.
The contemporary works play off original Modernist pieces from Aalto, such as this brassy pendant light and some classic Aalto stacking stools.
The interiors of the home feature light wood-paneled ceilings, large picture windows, and exclusive custom furniture and lighting also designed by Aalto.
A “cathedral” roof above the open-plan living area creates a sense of volume in the small space. The storage is all contained in carefully planned bespoke joinery units.
The backside of the dark-painted room for the music studio has shelving and display space for books and objects.
A porthole from the kitchen to the entrance—which makes reference to the seaside location—allows guests to be seen and welcomed as they arrive.
Two dividing orange bulkheads—which are the box gutters that protrudes through the house—separate the three pavilions. The family congregates in the central pavilion for meals around the dining table, and to relax in the lounge.
The central stair divides the home in two, but internal windows maintain open sight lines between the various spaces.
The existing living room received modern built-in storage and blue paint that syncs with the addition.
The recording complex, Gold Diggers Sound, boasts nine state-of-the-art recording studios, a multiuse sound stage, kitchenettes and lounge areas, and is available for 24/7 access.
Official LLC installed a built-in desk and bed platform in Pool House. The high windows offer a glimpse out to the backyard, and curtains provide privacy when desired.
Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel in Palm Springs, California
"The brick column works like a solar clock, and everything revolves it," says Pardo. "The modulations of light are reflected on it. Through the shadows you can know approximately what time of day it is, and also perceive the changes of the seasons."
The corner living/dining room offers both north and east exposures with Central Park and city views.
The use of light colors on the walls and ceiling of The Pacific Pioneer by Handcrafted Movement keeps the two lofted sleeping spaces at either end of the tiny home from feeling claustrophobic, while the blues, greens, and natural wood of the furniture and cabinetry are simple but thoughtful.
The reception desk at Eaton Wellness.
A great way to spend the day reading a book.
The residents furnished the interior themselves, even hand-picking the exposed reclaimed beams from a barn in Pennsylvania. The dining table and shelving unit are 1970s vintage and the sofa is from Design Within Reach (left). The height of the top level varies from around nine to 12 feet.
“With a single contribution of natural light -- the windowed facade facing street -- the apartment is designed to be 'turned' towards this light, with its glass rooms. Elements holding the old garage function were kept as witnesses and graphic structures of the apartment,” says Pelcé.
The concrete ceilings and beams from the original garage were retained.
Designed to adapt and expand with the changing needs and budget or its owner, Swallowtail’s structure, and floor plan allows for a flexible arrangement of furniture.
Living Room Looking into Entry Way
Lars sofa by Bonaldo, Leaf chandelier by MM Lampadari, Frate desk by Enzo Mari for Driade with table lamp by Sottsass for Vistosi,