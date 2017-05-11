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All Photos/living/lighting : pendant/furniture : coffee tables

Living Room Pendant Lighting Coffee Tables Design Photos and Ideas

In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
The living room requires minimal lighting, thanks to its expansive windows.
The living room, enjoying the most spacious volume beneath the vaulted ceiling, includes a Noguchi pendant lamp, (at right) a vintage 1955 Kroehler sofa, (at left) a vintage Fin Juhl Japan Chair and ottoman, and (also at left) a vintage Magnus Olesen loveseat and coffee table.
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
In the sunken living room, the floor tile is by Ariostea and runs from inside to out. The sofa is Milo Baughman for Thayer Coggin.
Deep blue Heath Ceramics tile accents the fireplace surround, which was relocated from the back room.
A Pierson Sofa by Room and Board sits with a vintage travertine coffee table from Chairish and two Maker's Armchairs by Lawson Fenning. The Dixon Six Light Ceiling Fixture, also from Lawson Fenning, is overhead.
A dry-stacked rock hearth supports a Charnwood freestanding woodstove, which was carefully chosen to fit the scale of the surroundings.
In Orinda, California, Pearl and Larry Toy hired Blue Truck Studio to adapt the home they built in the ’70s for aging in place.
A Marset Dipping Light pendant is suspended from the living room ceiling. It complements the collection of heirloom pieces, as well as the collection of stools including Kartell’s Pilastro, the Eames-designed Model A from Vitra, and Normann Copenhagen’s Bit. Nestled underneath the window is a Hungarian-made radiator from Betatherm.
Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
The entry foyer now serves as a lounge and music room.
Alex and Jean filled the living area with furniture from their previous homes. New double-glazed timber-sash windows and custom shutters—a £38,000 splurge—flood the space with light.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“The curtain allows the space to be opened up or closed off in all kinds of different ways, and gives it more warmth and better sound-proofing,” says Vibeke.</span>
The designers painted the walls of the living room bright white and outfitted the space with custom millwork beneath the fireplace and modernist light fixtures and furniture.
The open-concept living area, a benefit of the Quonset-design, includes velvet chairs from CB2.
To reflect light around the room, Alper chose to use two shades of white in this space. The warmer of the two, Cotton Balls, was used on the walls.
“Decoration is something that fascinates me,” says Carolina. “Mixing old with modern works very well for me, so I have my great-grandmother's bed, but the dining room has Philippe Starck chairs.”
If color doesn't scare you in the slightest, go for broke!
Kelly Kai (left) and Catalina Monsalve (right) relax in the Morongo Valley home they renovated together.
Low-lying furniture and art makes the high-ceilinged living room appear even bigger. Most of the furnishings were sourced secondhand, though the hanging lamp is a DIY Nick made by fusing two paper shades together.
In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
The dining area pendant is a vintage Louis Poulsen piece, and the dining table is from HAY. The dining chairs are a mix of antique wood chairs, a Thonet, and an Eames DCM chair. The lounge chair is a mid-century Norwegian piece from Skarbos.
Glass doors slide open to create seamless transitions between the interior and exterior living areas.
The home’s eaves—over eight feet long—allow the garden doors to be kept fully open without rain blowing inside, barring a severe storm. The deep eaves also provide solar protection to the interior.
Marka and Joe's English Setter named Finn rests in the living room; not pictured is Finn's sidekick Charlie, the couple's other beloved dog.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
Upon entry is a charming foyer with ample storage that leads down to the main living areas.
The couple sourced midcentury furniture and dishware from Toronto dealers like Mid Century Modern Toronto and Inabstracto. They also loved Etsy sellers Mimi La Rouleuse, Mid Age Vintage DE, Happy Moose Vintage, Mrs. Marvellous, and The Art of Object.
“We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,” says Paula.
Designer and artist Jaime Hayon renovated a 1920s apartment in Valencia, Spain, into a vibrant guesthouse and artist’s residency.
The original tongue-and-groove ceiling can still be seen in the living room, where an eclectic mix of furniture, including a Ligne Roset Togo, chair creates a laid-back ambiance.
“Those living rooms are always a challenge in brownstones, to furnish in a thoughtful way,” says Cuttle, pointing to the narrow dimensions of the room, the low window sills, and abundance of woodwork taking up wall space. A curving Carl Hansen sofa floats in front of the bay window, so as not to block the light and allowing easy sightlines. The chairs and coffee table are from Lawson Fenning and the rug is Jardan.
Yellow vinyl floor tile defines the new living room and keeps the interior from veering too industrial. “You need to offset the brick with something simple,” says Tom. “Otherwise, you get too many textures.” The lights and coffee table were found at local vintage stores.
Contemporary furnishings now contrast with the traditional detailing of the preserved architecture.
The couple spent six months designing their 1,178-square-foot, two-story home. Its compact size was informed by the existing garage’s 20-foot-by-30-foot footprint and L.A.’s ADU size limit of 1,200 square feet. "We had always planned on designing a compact house, however, having a hard limit to its size was definitely a challenge,
Beside a simple but spacious kitchen, the living area is meant to be warm and casual.
The 500-square-foot dwelling includes a first-floor living room, kitchen and bathroom, along with a lofted bedroom.
The renovation entailed completely rebuilding the interior and opening up the segmented rooms. In the living space, a low-slung contemporary sofa offers a comfortable place to land without stealing focus from the restored antiques. The circular mustard rug reflects the tone of the hardwood floors and pulls the room together.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
In the living room are a sectional by American Leather for Room & Board, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a custom floor lamp and coffee table by Jeremy Clark and Ed Haynes.
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
Moving on-site to the remote countryside location during the construction process enabled the firm to engage with all of the craftspeople on the project, from the blacksmith to the structural engineers and timber framers, who’s workshop was nearby.
An entrance hall leads to the living/dining area, where the architects used old bricks to make a fireplace, stairs, and built-in benches feel as though they were always there.
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