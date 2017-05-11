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All Photos/living/lighting : pendant/furniture : bar

Living Room Pendant Lighting Bar Design Photos and Ideas

RJ and Frances took down the wall to connect the kitchen with the living area, improving the home’s circulation.
When the owners of this 850-square-foot apartment in Stockholm’s Södermalm neighborhood called upon local architect David Lookofsky to revive their 1920s apartment, they tasked the founder of the eponymous firm with incorporating more storage into the compact space. So, Lookofsky created a seven-meter-long kitchen wall with built-in cabinetry and a seating nook, all painted with a bright, egg-yolk yellow. “In smaller apartments, kitchens often become a kind of social hub, both in everyday life or when you have people visiting,” says Lookofsky. “You want these spaces to reflect the people who use them and support interactions and everyday life.”
For Urbanism Design's first project, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam made the atrium the centerpiece of this Eichler. Here, the living area enticingly faces the swimming pool.
While much of the furniture was part of Ginger’s collection, the stools at the kitchen island were custom made by local woodworker Evan Boyle of Burl & Barrel to accommodate the unusually high bar counter. The coffee table is from local midcentury shop Hawaii Modern.
London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
The original living room was converted into an open-plan kitchen and dining area with a living room that can be reconfigured into a bedroom. The use of natural materials and the large windows that flood the space with natural light and frame the views make the small space feel bright and airy.
For this Eichler remodel, the objective was to respect the original bones with more thoughtful updates than what had come before. "Our goal was to design a beautiful mix of finishes that respected the timeless design intention of Eichler homes," say Sommer and Costello. "Rather than focus purely on historical renovation, we wanted to update the finishes and layout to ensure it lives on for the next generation."
Reveals at the ceiling highlight the wooden roof detail in this Taiwan apartment remodel.
Revised landscaping at the back of the house enhances the indoor/outdoor feel of the home’s original architecture. The rug is from Target and the Mobile Chandelier is from West Elm.
"Our team selected furniture and décor that would give the home a modern, midcentury vibe while still feeling invitingly livable and current," says the firm. The couch is the Echo Sofa from Article.
Rockwell Group designed a flexible second-floor lobby with a co-working space and meeting rooms with transformable furniture, allowing them to double as lounges. “In a typical hotel, you can’t use a meeting room or other daytime spaces at night, and nightclubs sit empty during the day,” says Mitchell Hochberg, president of Lightstone Group. “We don’t have the option of doing that here.” Images of classical sculptures, warped by digital glitches, are in keeping with the tongue-in-cheek mood; miniature sculptures on the shelves cheekily take selfies or don leopard-print Speedos.
The informal side entrance leads right into the open living space, which hosts a family room, dining room, and kitchen.
The simple form of the Dog Room lets it blend in with a range of styles, for interior or exterior use.
The dining nook sits between the kitchen and the living room.
The kitchen overlooks a sitting area and enjoys atrium views.
A casual bar area is immediately elevated by elegant hardwood, while a breezy sitting room is perfect for entertaining.
Spaces flow freely from one to the next, creating a continuous open floor plan.
The Zyklus chair in the sitting area has been reupholstered in Pierre Frey velvet.
cozy by the fire
Bookmatched wood veneer cabinetry brings a warm, tactile feel to the interiors.
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
To evoke the structure’s past as a horse stable, and provide options for the use of the space, Schaer and his team employed Sing Core sliding barn doors mounted on Krownlab’s Axel hardware. The sliding track runs the full width of the building, allowing residents to open or conceal a bedroom, kitchenette, and entrance to an adjacent 530 square-foot garage, all depending on how the spaces are being used. The kitchenette, seen left, features a Kraus sink and a chrome Grohe Concetto faucet.
Ample storage is provided in the kitchen area and the steps leading up to the bed.
The living room flows into the dining room and the kitchen for easy entertaining.
Vertical strips of white-painted populus paneling clads the exterior wall of the second-floor bedroom, creating a house-within-a-house effect. The sofa is by EBD and the chairs by APPAREILarchitecture.
The building was constructed with energy-, water-, and resource-efficient materials, as well as with materials and systems that reduced indoor air pollution.
The interiors lead to a large, covered terrace through generous sliding doors.
After: The kitchen faces the back garden and benefits from a double height atrium space. Pine has been used for the kitchen flooring and cabinets. Extensive glazing gives the ground floor living spaces a direct visual link with the courtyard and terrace.
A great way to spend the day reading a book.
A soaring ceiling delivers a sense of drama to the open-plan great room.
Wraparound windows and sliding glass doors lead to the mahogany deck, giving the home a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living.
The floor in which the living and dining rooms are located on is made of reclaimed wood. The space takes on a midcentury vibe and has been furnished with pieces from Brazilian designers from the 1950s and 60s, such as Jorge Zalszupin and Sergio Rodrigues.
The living spaces are orientated to the north, while the bedrooms have been placed in the south of the home.
Cradle-to-cradle certified carpet from the Shaw Group adds a warm layer in the living room.
Terrazzo tile floors with solid brass are featured throughout the open plan layout. The cork inserts between the ceiling's vaulted beams were inspired by home's original design.
Arbel’s projects—both products and architectural commissions—follow a chronological numbering system. The house itself is his 23rd design, while the one-of-a-kind glass pendants that accent nearly every room like a starscape are called “28.”
An overview of the spaces.
The walls are original Philippine mahogany and offer authentic midcentury charm.
The ceilings have been painted white creating a more expansive sense of space.
The open plan kitchen living area was designed for entertaining.
Fabricwood Xtra Herman Miller
Flooring includes Teragren bamboo, cork in the kitchen, and porcelain at entry points. American Yellow Birch was used for the cabinets and trimming. Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography
© Vojteck Ketz courtesy of Marta Nowicka &amp; Co.
In the great room, the curved ceiling reaches 16 feet. A Roche Bobois sofa faces a double-sided, indoor/outdoor fireplace made of board-formed concrete.
When a Manhattan family approached Frame Design Lab to create a more private master bedroom, they imagined the firm would simply rework a few closet walls. Instead, partners Nina Cook John and Anne-Marie Singer proposed a bold plan to divide the space by adding a 60-square-foot unit in the middle of the floor plan to reorganize the flow.
In the living room, a custom chaise by Shimna and an Archibald Gran Comfort chair by Poltrona Frau surround a custom lacquer coffee table by BenchCraft.The lights, made from recycled cardboard, are by Seattle design studio Graypants.
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