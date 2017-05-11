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All Photos/living/lighting : pendant/floors : slate

Living Room Pendant Lighting Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Limestone used on the exterior was employed inside as well, creating material continuity on the interior and exterior. Minimalistic bi-folding doors separate the screened porch from the voluminous pine-clad family room.
In the finished living room, the biggest draw is the view. Feldman took out the sliding door system and implemented a pocket door system with one large 34-by-12 foot window.
The star of the home is a two-story garden room. A wall of floor-to-ceiling windows ushers sunlight into the voluminous space, from which several other living areas branch off.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
From this covered area, you can enter into either the main building cluster or the annex. "It functions as a protected and semi-tempered zone (without particular heating) between the main part and the annex," says Stinessen. "It also provides an additional layer to the natural ventilation during summertime, even on windy or rainy days."
The tongue-and-groove ceiling is an authentic midcentury touch, while clerestory windows help keep the living area bright.