Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/lighting : pendant/floors : porcelain tile

Living Room Pendant Lighting Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The red Up chair is a classic Italian design... and a piece Patnaik bought before they'd even broken ground on this project. The pine ceiling adds some visual warmth to balance out the cool metal and tiles. (Patnaik originally had visions of doing the whole home in pine, but the damp climate would've made maintenance too challenging.)
After: Spacious Living Room
A muted color palette of mostly whites and grays is accented by green hues and natural wood finishes, as in the exposed wood beams above.
New full-height glass doors blur the boundaries between the interior and the outdoors.
Communal area
The double-height space is anchored by a brick fireplace with a midcentury vibe.
The living space features walls of glass that overlook a serene garden patio and full-height glass sliding doors open the living room to the front yard for true indoor/outdoor living.
Living room w/ pendant lights above the seating area
The porcelain plank flooring is continuous throughout, with zero-step thresholds at doors and showers.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The open floor-plan is anchored around the original concrete fireplace.
The dining table is the Bonaldo Tracks table, while the dining bench is from IKEA. The window seat provides additional seating.
The 4,312-square-foot home is spread over multiple levels.
High ceilings and a full-length brick fireplace are complemented by extensive glazing.
A detail of the original brick wood-burning fireplace.
The post-and-beam ceiling is highlighted with pendant globe lights.
The expansive open-plan living area is also bright and airy.
A fluted glass partition separates an intimate lounge area adjacent the front lobby from the main public space.
In order to open up the space, Klopf Architecture took out some walls that were supporting beams. Klopf explains, “We used a structural trick by putting a cross-beam on the roof, which you don’t see. The ceiling now has an open, more expansive feeling—more post-and-beam.”
Since the original siding was in bad condition, they installed new vertical Western red cedar siding throughout the house, which is also reflected on both the interior and exterior. Klopf explained that one of the challenges of the project was finding a low-VOC stain that would match the color of the original siding.
Writes Samuel: "We didn't have to do a lot to this room aside from tearing out the carpeting, installing the tile floor, switching out the lighting, and a whole lot of painting, but it is still satisfying to see, none-the-less." The ladder leads to the sleeping loft.
In the living room, Samuel painted the exposed wood and stonework to unify the space and let the original texture step forward. (The wood had been painted already by previous owners.) A custom ten-foot sofa sits below the window and the green canvas armchairs are from Urban Outfitters.
Flooring includes Teragren bamboo, cork in the kitchen, and porcelain at entry points. American Yellow Birch was used for the cabinets and trimming. Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography
Living Room
Living
The original rear wall of the house had one small sliding glass door, and several fixed windows that had been broken and water damaged. Two NanaWall bifold glass walls replaced the windows, opening the entire back wall to indoor-outdoor living.