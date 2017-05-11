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All Photos/living/lighting : pendant/floors : plywood

Living Room Pendant Lighting Plywood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Behind humble plywood, wool keeps the house insulated.
JC Architecture restored the original walls and installed a new timber floor that was inspired by Japanese tatami mats. “We were very inspired by the old Japanese way of looking at space,” says Chu. “Shoji doors, for example, allow two spaces to be easily transformed into one large space. All the doors in the home operate the same way as the Japanese system, creating flexibility in the interior.”
Fir-veneer plywood wraps the entire interior of a compact guest cabin with a 12-by-15-foot footprint, smaller than a single-car garage.
Architects Tim Ratliff and Tam Landells tripled the footprint of the four-room house and increased the square footage to almost 2,000. Blue doors that were part of the original rear wall connect the “snug,” or sitting room, to the new space. The chair was Natasha’s step-granddad’s; the 1960s pendant was found on eBay.
In the living room, and throughout the home, recessed "book nooks" are used to provide space-saving storage. The only seating in the room is a sleek black faux leather and steel daybed, fabricated by Montreal-based Surface Jalouse. Walls were removed to cohesively unite the living space and kitchen.