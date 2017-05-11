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All Photos/living/lighting : pendant/floors : medium hardwood

Living Room Pendant Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A lofted space doubles as a guest room with a couch that pulls out into a bed. At night guests can see the stars through the skylight while laying in bed.
In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
The living room, enjoying the most spacious volume beneath the vaulted ceiling, includes a Noguchi pendant lamp, (at right) a vintage 1955 Kroehler sofa, (at left) a vintage Fin Juhl Japan Chair and ottoman, and (also at left) a vintage Magnus Olesen loveseat and coffee table.
Deep blue Heath Ceramics tile accents the fireplace surround, which was relocated from the back room.
A Pierson Sofa by Room and Board sits with a vintage travertine coffee table from Chairish and two Maker's Armchairs by Lawson Fenning. The Dixon Six Light Ceiling Fixture, also from Lawson Fenning, is overhead.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
Slabs of pink marble warm the kitchen, which opens to the living area. Stampton collaborated with Paul Valentine, who curated the furniture, which features pieces by Shin Okuda and Kristin Dickson-Okuda.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“The curtain allows the space to be opened up or closed off in all kinds of different ways, and gives it more warmth and better sound-proofing,” says Vibeke.</span>
If color doesn't scare you in the slightest, go for broke!
In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
Marka and Joe's English Setter named Finn rests in the living room; not pictured is Finn's sidekick Charlie, the couple's other beloved dog.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
Built-in bunks are decked out with a private window for viewing the outdoors, and an adjustable reading light from Prima Lighting. A simple pendant hangs above the main space.
Built-in bookcases from a pink marble mantle topped by a pier mirror.
Almost every room in the extension has direct access to the outside so the relationship with the grounds is immediate. In addition, carefully considered windows frame views of the surrounding landscape—especially the large window facing the valley in the first-floor living space. “It’s incredibly joyful to see how the views, smells, and emotion of being in the extension changes throughout the different seasons,” says architect Je Ahn. “It’s very tranquil and a retreat in the true sense of the word.”
While Hank fabricated the built-ins, Nell set to work on the sofa's cushions. Two of her collages hang over the sofa and desk.
Sometimes all it takes is a little luck. For a young married couple, it came in the form of this rare find: a 19th-century, three-story, single-family home in the heart of Paris. The building was a charmer with good bones, but was in need of some serious care. In a vibrant retrofit by architect Pierre-Louis Gerlier that includes structural reinforcements, the reimagined design is set off with a new floor plan. The lower level now serves as a space for the couple’s children, with the public areas—including an open-plan living/dining room and kitchen—on the floor above. Upstairs, the attic has been transformed into a very large primary bedroom with a green-and-white bathroom suite. The living room (pictured) showcases the firm’s bespoke carpentry work with a beautiful, mossy-green built-in bookcase that frames a new fireplace, and a staircase surrounded by arched doorways that hold hidden storage. “We created visual breakthroughs in order to connect the different spaces,” says Gerlier. “The rounded arches are there to help magnify these moments.”
The “blue room” gets its name from the storage tower and daybed Sol and Eze designed for it. “We wanted the objects in the apartment to interplay and work in relation to each other—as if they were floating together in space,” Eze says.
Original doors lead from a foyer into the main living area.
The plywood fins have a telescopic effect that intensifies the coastal view to the north. "I wanted the clients to have an alternative experience to the wide open vistas they work in on the farm,
In addition to overlooking the surrounding landscape, the living quarters also opens up to parts of the internal garden.
The renovation kept the footprint, but with a fresh coat of paint, new flooring, storage, and a chaise, it's a comfortable place to welcome guests.
When designing her weekend getaway in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, architect Fernanda Canales knew the remote nature of the plateau and erratic weather conditions would prove tricky. In addition to withstanding the harsh climate, the house would need to also be self-sufficient. To embrace the beauty of the landscape while being open to sun exposure, the home wraps around four courtyards. Brick and concrete with high thermal mass create the foundation; its red hue and rough texture are juxtaposed against smooth concrete and wood inside. A unique facet to the home are the arches in the roofline—barrel-vaulted ceilings span the family room and all the bedrooms.
The couple's large leather sofa is an eBay find and is flanked by the spiral "Stairway to Heaven,
The loft is on the third floor, and the windows look out onto a parking lot and church, so they offer unobstructed light and views. "In the summer, I could just sit here and watch the fireworks," he says.
When the owners of this 850-square-foot apartment in Stockholm’s Södermalm neighborhood called upon local architect David Lookofsky to revive their 1920s apartment, they tasked the founder of the eponymous firm with incorporating more storage into the compact space. So, Lookofsky created a seven-meter-long kitchen wall with built-in cabinetry and a seating nook, all painted with a bright, egg-yolk yellow. “In smaller apartments, kitchens often become a kind of social hub, both in everyday life or when you have people visiting,” says Lookofsky. “You want these spaces to reflect the people who use them and support interactions and everyday life.”
"A steep or unstable site can make it difficult and costly to seismically retrofit a structure, or stabilize the site,” says Thomas Schaer at SHED Architecture and Design, a Seattle-based firm with extensive experience in adaptive reuse, as well as midcentury remodel. “There also may be land-use code provisions that limit or prevent development on the lot."
It’s a good idea to read reviews about specific pieces before buying them, which can help prepare you for the unexpected.
While much of the furniture was part of Ginger’s collection, the stools at the kitchen island were custom made by local woodworker Evan Boyle of Burl & Barrel to accommodate the unusually high bar counter. The coffee table is from local midcentury shop Hawaii Modern.
Woodcraft Mobiliar created built-in cabinetry in almost every room of the home, keeping furniture needs to a minimum.
Rebuilt windows give the living room a day-lit glow. The pendant is by Serge Mouille. A sofa from IKEA holds a pillow in Maharam’s Optik by Verner Panton, 1969, and the armchair is by Alvar Aalto.
Living room, Dining area and sunken seating area
Birch plywood floating cabinets line the wall, carving out room for a painting that commands the dining room. The rest of the decor is quiet with subtle pops of greenery to echo the striking piece.
Facing a COVID-19 shutdown, Taylor and Michaella McClendon recruited their family to build a breezy tiny home on the Big Island—which you can now purchase for $99,800.
The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.
“We wanted the cat element to be subtle, something you’d never know was there until you saw the cats moving through the space,
“Curves felt like a small but significant detail in making the space feel more generous,” Robinson says. The media niche is accented with custom white oak shelving with rounded corners and a flat-edge profile. Opposite sits a sectional and recliner from Room & Board. The handmade rug is from Kravet, the side tables are from Design Within Reach, and the vintage mirror is from Baker Furniture.
Surrounded by Eveneer white oak paneling, the light-filled living room is furnished with a Poltrona Frau John-John sofa from Cult, Knoll Tulip coffee tables, a Sisal rug from Armadillo & Co, and a pair of 60-year anniversary-edition PK22 lounge chairs from Cult.
Massive glazed sliding doors open up the living space to an outdoor concrete patio that overlooks the street at the front of the room.
Madeleine Blanchfield sits with her husband Guy, son Aston, and daughter Estelle in their open-plan living room on the top floor of their home.
In the family room, a vintage Victor Wilkins coffee table joins a sofa from Article and a rug purchased in Delhi by homeowner Reshma Shamasunder’s parents. Reshma is pictured here with her daughter.
The designers removed extraneous elements added by others in the ’70s so that Pedersen’s striking exposed trusses could once again take center stage. They also relocated a vintage Aztec fireplace by Majestic from the den to the step-down family room and fitted it with chimney extensions from Malm Fireplaces. The Tribeca pendant lights by Sonneman, the vintage credenza from Sunset Bazaar, and the television by Samsung
A Roly Poly chair by Faye Toogood sits atop a Tartan Kilim Rug by Halcyon Lake. The artwork is by Emily Ferrenti.
“Customized joinery and storage units are found throughout the house in unexpected locations, offering dual access to separated spaces,” note the architects.
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