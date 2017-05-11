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All Photos/living/lighting : pendant/floors : linoleum

Living Room Pendant Lighting Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Natural light bounces off all-white color palette, enhancing both the home's sense of space and bright, airy aesthetic.
Primary colors and straight lines fuse together in this bold apartment. A Cosmorelax Essex sofa sits in the living area, along with Maxalto Fulgens armchairs.
The dining nook sits between the kitchen and the living room.
The sitting room provides another space to lounge and entertain.
The picture wall is adorned with images collected from family, colleagues, and estate sales. ”I kill plants, so cacti are our friends,” Peter says of the succulents along the low table behind the Design Within Reach sofa, just over which an Established & Sons Font clock keeps time.