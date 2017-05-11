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All Photos/living/lighting : pendant/floors : limestone

Living Room Pendant Lighting Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
Now, a cozy family room occupies the first floor. The hearth and floor are the same limestone running throughout, while the Laurel Side Table and Moroso Klara Rocking Chair sit nearby.
The firm kept a void over the family room to reference the steep pitch of the stable’s roof. Flos String Lights accentuate the ceiling lines.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
Verano-brushed 12x24 limestone flooring lines the great room. Ample glazing lets in plenty of natural light.
An upper mezzanine overlooks the great room. Full-height glazing provides views of the surrounding natural setting. The stone wall appears to seamlessly slide from inside to outside. A original, signed Isamu Noguchi paper lamp hangs above the stair.