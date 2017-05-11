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All Photos/living/lighting : pendant/floors : light hardwood

Living Room Pendant Lighting Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
A dry-stacked rock hearth supports a Charnwood freestanding woodstove, which was carefully chosen to fit the scale of the surroundings.
On visits to Japan, Richard was taken with the work of architect Kazuo Shinohara, who’d designed a home with a tentlike roof. “I didn’t set out to make the interior here look like a tent,” Richard says, “but friends have told me, ‘You love disappearing into the wilderness and staying in a tent, and you’ve made your house look like one.’”
A Marset Dipping Light pendant is suspended from the living room ceiling. It complements the collection of heirloom pieces, as well as the collection of stools including Kartell’s Pilastro, the Eames-designed Model A from Vitra, and Normann Copenhagen’s Bit. Nestled underneath the window is a Hungarian-made radiator from Betatherm.
Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old-growth redwood. The vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs were sourced from Slow Roads. “We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,” explains Nick, who worked with San Francisco company Hardesty Dwyer &amp; Co. on the upholstery. The Noguchi pendant light is vintage, and the orb sconces were sourced from In Common With.
In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old growth redwood. The rugs are vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs sourced from Slow Roads. "We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,
To reflect light around the room, Alper chose to use two shades of white in this space. The warmer of the two, Cotton Balls, was used on the walls.
A wall of storage in the living area has become a revolving display of souvenirs and found objects, either from their travels or shopping trips around the city. A wide window was installed to make the room feel like a treehouse. "I really wanted the home to feel bright and serene,
The sliding doors that connect the bedroom with the living area are crucial to the flow of the space.
The floors are Doug fir, and the framing and rest of the wood inside is redwood. The french doors and lower window were made by Mike York at Ocean Sash &amp; Door Company, while the upper windows were made by Jeff and Molly.
The dining area pendant is a vintage Louis Poulsen piece, and the dining table is from HAY. The dining chairs are a mix of antique wood chairs, a Thonet, and an Eames DCM chair. The lounge chair is a mid-century Norwegian piece from Skarbos.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">with light-beige walls, pinewood floors and repurposed original wooden beams,</span>The main areas are typically Nordic with
Glass doors slide open to create seamless transitions between the interior and exterior living areas.
Sabine Marcelis for IKEA’s coveted ‘doughnut’ lamp adds a pop of playfulness to the open-plan lounge area.
RJ and Frances took down the wall to connect the kitchen with the living area, improving the home’s circulation.
The home has retained much of its historic character, including its original wood floors and doors.
Benjamin Moore's Barberry paint accents a wall in the living room, which it lit by a chandelier by Andrew Neyer. The ottoman is by Muuto.
Refinished floors and a coat of Benjamin Moore’s Devon Cream helped breathe new life into the space. The original ceiling fixture remains in place.
“This wasn’t a reconstruction, but a major renovation,” says Dora. “The bones were there.”
The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
Contemporary furnishings now contrast with the traditional detailing of the preserved architecture.
Beside a simple but spacious kitchen, the living area is meant to be warm and casual.
The 500-square-foot dwelling includes a first-floor living room, kitchen and bathroom, along with a lofted bedroom.
The renovation entailed completely rebuilding the interior and opening up the segmented rooms. In the living space, a low-slung contemporary sofa offers a comfortable place to land without stealing focus from the restored antiques. The circular mustard rug reflects the tone of the hardwood floors and pulls the room together.
The custom sofa is finished in black corduroy.
Brammy and Kyprianou hung Koura pendant lights by New Zealand designer David Trubridge above the dining area. Their organic forms and diamond-shaped shadows create intimacy in the vast space. Among Bilardo’s contributions were the black tulipwood cabinetry and ceiling and the cantilevered concrete countertop that appears to go through the glass wall.
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
Moving on-site to the remote countryside location during the construction process enabled the firm to engage with all of the craftspeople on the project, from the blacksmith to the structural engineers and timber framers, who’s workshop was nearby.
A plastered fireplace column acts as a divider between the living spaces and the single bedroom.
Laura furnished the home with pieces from Hay, String, and Muuto, and had this sofa made by a local company in Roja, Lett. The artwork is by a Zane Tuča, a Latvian artist.
Boyer relocated the laundry room and installed this cozy seating nook for the family in the old space. Occupants can interact with people in the kitchen, or appreciate the views into the front yard and mature trees.
Worrell Yeung fuses the Manhattan apartment’s historic details with the owners’ vibrant collection of art and ephemera—and honors a few eccentric asks.
The home is composed of two modules, with a kitchen and common space at the center.
One of the major highlights of the home is its strong indoor-outdoor connection.
The black core anchors the home and tucks utilitarian functions behind imperceptible doors. The core “connects the floors visually, enhances the verticality of the townhouse, and creates a dramatic backdrop for the hallway bridges at each level,” notes the firm.
Clerestory windows pierce the pitched roof on its west side, making the living area, with its custom curved sectional sofa and built-in end tables, full of natural light year-round.
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