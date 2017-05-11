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All Photos/living/lighting : pendant/floors : laminate

Living Room Pendant Lighting Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A translucent pergola shades this 183-square-foot studio made from hardy OSB.
As with the dining room upstairs, a portion of the lower-level deck was claimed for a new glass-walled recreation area.
A Wellington, New Zealand, couple loved their neighborhood of Berhampore, but found that with two young sons, they were running out of space. They called on Parsonson Architects to devise a 183-square-foot studio in the backyard of their two-bedroom Victorian cottage. Parsonson outfitted the interior walls, floor, and ceiling with OSB, while structural supports create an artful, geometric aesthetic.
Reveals at the ceiling highlight the wooden roof detail in this Taiwan apartment remodel.