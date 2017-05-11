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All Photos/living/lighting : pendant/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Pendant Lighting Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
The living room features a pendant from Ochre and Silk, barstools from Hati Home, and a wool rug from Revival. The European Walnut floors throughout the home are Stuga “Zig Zag.”
While Leah and Kyle initially wanted to fully open up the wall between the kitchen and the living room, discovering that it was load-bearing changed their plans. “We ended up opening the wall up so you could see into the beautiful kitchen, and made a custom hood vent with shelves,” says Leah. “Looking back, I am not sure I even would have wanted it removed now.”
“Decoration is something that fascinates me,” says Carolina. “Mixing old with modern works very well for me, so I have my great-grandmother's bed, but the dining room has Philippe Starck chairs.”
RJ and Frances took down the wall to connect the kitchen with the living area, improving the home’s circulation.
“Those living rooms are always a challenge in brownstones, to furnish in a thoughtful way,” says Cuttle, pointing to the narrow dimensions of the room, the low window sills, and abundance of woodwork taking up wall space. A curving Carl Hansen sofa floats in front of the bay window, so as not to block the light and allowing easy sightlines. The chairs and coffee table are from Lawson Fenning and the rug is Jardan.
Upstairs, pieces from the homeowner's eclectic art collection add pops of color. A coconut chair by George Nelson was reupholstered to bring a contemporary feel, and a sleeper sofa from Design Within Reach offers flexible space for guests.
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
Black decorative details are incorporated into various living spaces throughout the house.
A Pampa rug from Argentina adorns this light-filled living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
Living Room 3
A palette of wood, stone, and steel extends from the outside in.
A combined living room, kitchen, and dining area enjoy ample light and views thanks to the glazed northern facade.
A contemporary fireplace is a modern take on the traditional stone focal point. The light-filled space is also enclosed by three walls of picture windows, inviting in plenty of natural light.
Pennsylvania-based Liberation Tiny Homes is changing the way we see compact dwellings on wheels—one artful design at a time.
A striking wall of glass looks out over the treetops, while deep overhangs provide additional privacy and shade for the interior space. Sliding doors lead out to a sunny deck.
Artist and corrective-exercise specialist, Ruth Hiller, moved to Winter Park, Colorado from New York knowing that her home would be glass and steel with wraparound windows. She hopped on the phone with architect Michael Johnson, he drew the sketch, and it took a mere five minutes to decide on the design. The common areas are suspended and cantilevered over the backyard ravine, offering views of a winding mountain creek while also doubling the square footage. A Bathyscafocus by Focus Creations fireplace warms up the modern abode.
The two-story great room is crowned by a striking chandelier.
In the sitting room, folding doors open to the lush backyard, establishing a seamless indoor-outdoor connection.
Long Cabin dining and living rooms.
Sleeping Cabin sitting room.
The open living space has all the elements of a home in a tiny space—kitchen, dining, and living. For added flexibility, the couch turns into a bed and a dining table.
"Higher ceilings and plenty of daylight were a must," say the architects. The ceilings in the living room are 13-feet-high, making the interior feel more open and welcoming.
Kyomachiya Hotel Shiki Juraku in Kyoto, Japan
The living room overlooks the backyard through a wall of glass.
The designers swapped in a dining set where there were previously occasional chairs set up. “All skirting, cornices, architraves, stair trims, window trims and door frames were painted white,” said the firm. “This bought in more light and as the daylight’s shadows play on the details throughout the day, a cohesive story of history is brought subtly to attention.”
The baseboards, casings, windows, and doors are trimmed in Roman &amp; Williams’ favorite high gloss black oil paint by Fine Paints of Europe.
Rich walnut herringbone parquet floors are complemented by meticulous millwork.
Perched high in the mountains of Big Bear, California, this 1973 A-frame was renovated by Courtney Poulos into a handsome getaway from Los Angeles.
Finding a wheelchair accessible home in New York City can be a challenge, but after a diving accident left David Carmel paralyzed from the waist down, Carmel knew he was looking for a home that was "accessible but not institutional." Working with Della Valle Bernheimer, they made an apartment that is both beautiful and accessible, with a lightweight sliding wall that closes off the bedroom from the living area.
Black walls were used to create contrast, and the black board-and-batten box is the powder room that separates the kitchen and the hallway with a glimpse of the living area beyond. The kitchen, living, and dining areas extend out to the exterior deck.
The sitting area is finished with dark surfaces and heavy, antique furnishings.
A casual bar area is immediately elevated by elegant hardwood, while a breezy sitting room is perfect for entertaining.
“We did not want a lot of bold colors in the art to distract,” says Hill. The artwork was purposefully chosen to blend in with the furniture, rather than stand out.
This living room designed by interior designer Veronica Solomon incorporates multiple patterns and bold colors that manage to not overpower each other because of the room's high ceilings, light-colored walls, and simple but statement light fixture at the center of the space.
It’s little wonder that South India’s most popular wildlife sanctuary, Thekkady, has long charmed both nature lovers and spice traders alike. Draped in lush greenery and cooling breezes, this misty haven for spices and wildlife is a beauty to behold, which is why Bangalore–based Kumar La Noce wisely took a sensitive approach to their recent renovation of the Niraamaya Retreats Cardamom Club boutique resort. Tasked to design five cabins—as well as a pool and spa block—on a steep site, the architects strategized ways to enhance the dramatic views of the surrounding cardamom plantations, while preserving privacy and minimizing landscape disturbance. Although a minimal and elevated design was necessary, it was also important to balance those restraints with a luxurious touch befitting a resort.
A renovation of one of Sea Ranch's homes was completed over the course of four years by Butler Armsden Architects and Leverone Design; their design employed similar materials and aesthetics as the original.
"By restoring and continuing the existing external cladding throughout, we are able respect the original structure by anchoring the new interior with the existing," says Ong.
The kitchen and living area are located at the front, where the glazed façade allows more light penetration, while the bedrooms, bathroom and sauna are located at the more private areas in the back of the house.
Located in the lobby mezzanine, Bar Alta exhibits a modern take on Art Deco design. The furniture for the space is all custom made from brass and steel with walnut, mohair, velvet, and leather upholstery.
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.
Skylights running down the middle of the pitched roof bring light into the space and into the floor below. Sections of reinforced glass have been fitted into the concrete floor, filling the ground floor with light.
Although cacti are associated with being low-maintenance plants, it is important to remember every cactus has different needs.
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