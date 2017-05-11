Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/lighting : pendant/floors : ceramic tile

Living Room Pendant Lighting Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
The garden pavilion is minimally furnished with two Nychair X seats, an Armadillo rug, and a vintage storage unit brought from Barcelona.
The designers painted the walls of the living room bright white and outfitted the space with custom millwork beneath the fireplace and modernist light fixtures and furniture.
Designer and artist Jaime Hayon renovated a 1920s apartment in Valencia, Spain, into a vibrant guesthouse and artist’s residency.
Originally a scullery, this garden room connects to the back of the kitchen. The grooved timber wall conceals a powder room door.
Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
Fitted with a new black-framed window unit, the new, light-filled living room features a sofa and coffee table from Beitili.
The living room post transformation has a Kettal Landscape sofa with mustard frame and mink cushions, a planter by FermLiving, and a Handvärk lamp by Studio Floor.
designed by Estúdio Minke
A tired midcentury in Eagle Rock with a chalky-green facade was transformed into a warm, contemporary home for a couple and their two daughters. The original single-level house had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen, a concrete deck in the backyard, and an above-ground swimming pool beside the guest house. "The first thing we did was put in white oak hardwood floors throughout the house, then add the Fleetwood sliding doors off of the living room. Eventually, we added a bedroom, extended the master bedroom and added an ensuite bathroom, enclosed the washer/dryer area, which expanded the kitchen, built a wood deck, wood fences, and then remodeled the guest house. No room was untouched by the time we were finished," says Matt, a woodworker and designer who is also the founder of L.A. handcrafted furniture brand Monroe Workshop.
The Pool House is also outfitted with a Moroccan-style day bed with a Wright mattress.
All the furnishings were designed by Patricia Bustos Studio save for the ceiling lamps, which are a Joa Herrenknecht design by the brand Bolia.
The multi-colored carpet by Ragmati was created with a soft and "furry" feel to contrast with the hard surfaces.
The focal point of the room is "Thunder Face" by Paul Fuentes, a David Bowie-inspired print that features the model Ronja Okane as a 21st-century superhero. The fabric on the walls, ceiling, and furniture were sourced from Gaston and Daniela.
The recording complex, Gold Diggers Sound, boasts nine state-of-the-art recording studios, a multiuse sound stage, kitchenettes and lounge areas, and is available for 24/7 access.
The living room provides sweeping views of mountain vistas.
The original floor plan and design elements remain—from the concrete block fireplace to the restored sconces. The vaulted ceiling is made from western red cedar.
A crisp palette of light neutral colors conveys a clean, contemporary, and serene vibe within the open-plan common areas.
Light from outdoors streams into one of the atmospheric interior spaces.
The living room flows into the kitchen.
Angled balconies at the first and second levels are accessed by floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, enhancing the indoor/outdoor living experience and allowing natural ventilation.
The home features terrazzo flooring throughout.
To make the space feel brighter, all of the walls—even bricks—are painted white, which contrasts with the raw brick ceiling and original brown tile floors. The Recast Plus sofa bed, with a pink hue that echoes the brick ceiling, is from Innovation Living. The blown-glass Gordiola pendants are a design the resident saw in a Mallorca hotel that Bloomint designed.
Dwell, March 2015; Historic Details and Playful Modernism Meet in this Stunning Barcelona Flat
Living room
The public areas of the house, such as the kitchen, dining, living, and entertaining areas open up towards the backyard with sit-down white-water ocean views beyond. The main living wall disappears with the use of La Cantina pocket door, creating an 18’ foot-wide opening. The front door entry, on the opposite side of the home also incorporates a La Cantina pocket door allowing the ocean breeze to blow straight through the house.