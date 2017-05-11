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All Photos/living/lighting : pendant/floors : carpet

Living Room Pendant Lighting Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In Orinda, California, Pearl and Larry Toy hired Blue Truck Studio to adapt the home they built in the ’70s for aging in place.
Sunken Living Room
One of two fireplaces in the home, this maintains all of the original brick from when the house was built.
Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
The Vladimir Kagan directional armchair was reupholstered in a lush, red mohair fabric from Pierre Frey. The unique Willy Rizzo coffee table is a glam 1970s piece with a brass basin which was used for ice to keep cocktails and drinks cool.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
The living room is a blend of old and new, simple and bold, playful and sophisticated with Muuto, Tom Dixon, and repurposed Maharam furniture.
A 1923 building in Szczecin, Poland, was not in good condition when Loft Kolasiński was tasked with revamping it. Now, it is defined by fluid spaces, natural oak furniture, and clay plaster walls and ceiling joists. Sliding doors with an openwork pattern, a curved staircase, and original tiles all add warmth.
The open-plan living area in a restrained palette of neutrals.
The open floor plan features a whitewashed interior, beamed wood ceilings, splashes of hardwood, and a freestanding vintage fire drum fireplace sourced by Wilson’s wife Coco.
The open living space is warm and inviting, filled with natural materials, specially curated and restored furnishings, and a bold orange-and-black wool rug which dates back to 1969.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room.
A light-filled corner nook offers an idyllic setting for reading and relaxation.
The fixed-gear bicycle hanging above the couch serves as an art piece; Chen no longer rides the bike. Le Corbusier Projecteur 165 pendant lights hang in the corner.
A clear delineation lies between the oak-clad box that houses the entry, kitchen, and bathroom on the right, and the white-walled living room and bedroom.
Guests will also be treated to an acoustic concert in Napoleon III’s luxurious chambers before tucking into bed.
A detail of the living room corner highlighting the built-in seating and corner table.
A symphony of color, textures, and shapes, Wonder Galaxy offers a layered, multi-sensory experience.
All the furnishings were designed by Patricia Bustos Studio save for the ceiling lamps, which are a Joa Herrenknecht design by the brand Bolia.
The multi-colored carpet by Ragmati was created with a soft and "furry" feel to contrast with the hard surfaces.
The focal point of the room is "Thunder Face" by Paul Fuentes, a David Bowie-inspired print that features the model Ronja Okane as a 21st-century superhero. The fabric on the walls, ceiling, and furniture were sourced from Gaston and Daniela.
The atrium also leads directly into the expansive great room, which features tongue-and-groove ceilings that have been painted white.
The dining room sits just off the living room.
The open living plan features a cedar-paneled tongue-and-groove ceiling anchored by a brick fireplace.
Dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the forested half-acre lot and bring the outdoors in.
The home does an excellent job of bringing the outdoors in.
The floor plan has not been altered over the years. The kitchen overlooks a sitting room and the atrium beyond.
Walls of glass fill the home with natural light.
The tongue-and-groove ceiling has not been painted, and globe pendant lighting abounds.
The signature great room is one of the high points of the light-filled property.
The home's furnishings and decor reflect the couple's personal style, with a blend of midcentury modern and Scandinavian-inspired pieces.
The original double sided fireplace anchors the main living room.
Primary colors and bold art dominate the home's decor. "The yellow and green Warhol flowers —that's my favorite Warhol. My last name means flowers in Italian. So I just l love flowers,
Expansive walls of glass and sliding doors that lead to the large exterior patio create a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living.
Sutherland opened the second story and converted it into a loft, which matches the ample seating below.
Live music, a "relax and refresh
In the lounge area of the lobby is a 22-foot, white styrene “jungle wall” equipped with color-changing lights and decorated with rattan cage light fixtures housing paper sculptures of native Hawaiian birds.
Dan Mazzarini principal of BHDM Design who led the transformative redesign of the 56,000-square-foot, 135-room Shoreline Hotel Waikiki, looked to the beauty of local nature and wildlife, and filtered these themes through a funky neon lens for the interior design.
Architects Tim Ratliff and Tam Landells tripled the footprint of the four-room house and increased the square footage to almost 2,000. Blue doors that were part of the original rear wall connect the “snug,” or sitting room, to the new space. The chair was Natasha’s step-granddad’s; the 1960s pendant was found on eBay.
Ray sits at the central hearth on the north end of the comfortable sunken living area. From this perspective, you can see how the interior spaces flow into one another, passing one half-level up into the breakfast nook and kitchen and out from there onto the overgrown hillside. The various built-in furnishings have all been there since the house's construction.
This iconic floor lamp from Serge Mouille alongside the Flow S4 Pendant, designed by Nao Tamura, inspired by the reflections of the Venetian cityscape, are both stylish standouts.
Blauvelt and Winter ground their soaring two-story living room with classics such as Eero Saarinen’s Womb chair and ottoman, a Noguchi coffee table, an Eames wire-base table and a Danish teak credenza, which displays their collection of pottery and a pair of Martz lamps made by Marshall Studios. Flor carpet tiles help add color to the neutral palette.
A wall of glass in a flex room.
The common areas are completely paneled in wood, which seamlessly flows connecting the common areas of the hotel. In addition to its own restaurant, the hotel is complete with a smart wellness center, lounge, wine cellar, and a relaxed snack bar called Oteiza, which features Subijana's cuisine in a more relaxed setting. With beautiful design and furnishings, innovative architecture, Michelin star-rated food, and a picturesque coastline, Hotel Akelarre has all the elements you need—and more—for a perfect escape to Spain.
The hotel's interiors emphasizes the use of natural materials such as stone, wood, and linen. The hotel's interiors are equally notable for their elegant and contemporary decor that emphasizes the use of natural materials. The common areas are paneled in wood—a theme that runs throughout the public spaces—seamlessly interconnecting them. The minimalist guest rooms also feature warm wood paneling and floor-to-ceiling windows and terraces. Interiors are furnished with pieces from Spanish furniture maker Kettal, including the collaborative collections Bitta and Boma by Rodolfo Dordoni, Park Life by Jasper Morrison, and Cala by Doshi Levien.
Uber Advanced Technologies Group
Fabricwood Xtra Herman Miller
The living room features ample glazing and an exposed beam ceiling.
The home features an enormous great room with Hudson River views
An Anglican church in Melbourne dating back to 1892 was converted by Bagnato Architects to include a modern addition and interior renovation. Spread over multiple levels, the home features a variety of natural materials, like reclaimed wood, limestone, marble, and granite, giving the inside a warm and cozy feel.
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