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All Photos/living/lighting : pendant/floors : brick

Living Room Pendant Lighting Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Annemie Lathouwers grew up in a forested enclave on the outskirts of Antwerp, Belgium. A nature preserve filled with stately pines, the area lured her back when she and her husband, David D’Hulst, began thinking about trading their house in the city for greener surroundings.
London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
Pearson and Trent furnished the house with lamps and chairs they culled from vintage stores in the area. They found the overstuffed leather lounger at Surfing Cowboys in Venice. The couple and the architects collaborated on the couch design and had it fabricated. Works by local artists fill their home, such as the white vessels by California-based, Japanese-born ceramicist Shio Kusaka.
Lush gardens encompass all of the residences on the estate, providing absolute tranquillity.
The Zyklus chair in the sitting area has been reupholstered in Pierre Frey velvet.