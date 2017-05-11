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All Photos/living/lighting : pendant/fireplace : two sided

Living Room Pendant Lighting Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

“This wasn’t a reconstruction, but a major renovation,” says Dora. “The bones were there.”
Light-wood flooring and furnishings warm up the black-and-white interior.
White oak flooring creates a bright contrast to the stained oak ceiling.
Instead of designing a completely open plan, Berg separated the public rooms with a freestanding fireplace wall made of Mutual Materials bricks in Coal Creek. An Emmy sectional by Egg Collective for Design Within Reach faces a Lars chair from Room &amp; Board
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
A cozy Bodart & Gonay tunnel stove heats the main living area. A black-and-white String pendant light by Flos adds contrast to the wood-clad room.
The two-way fireplace that divides the living space sits on a red brick and concrete plinth, echoing the use of materials in the kitchen island. The lighting in the living area is from NAU and Oty Light.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Sitting Room
Nestled among trees and apple orchards, this warm and inviting family home makes the most of its peaceful wooded plot.
The living area of 2 Barns features a doubled-sided fireplace, hardwood floors, and a neutral color palette. Architect Barry Price prized utilizing local materials in the ADA-accessible home.
cozy by the fire
Available in sizes that range from 1,291-sqaure-feet to 1,340-sqaure-feet.
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
Expansive walls of glass and sliding doors that lead to the large exterior patio create a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living.
Interiors include an open floor plan, high ceilings, radiant heat, and hardwood floors throughout.
Designed by London architect John Pawson, this home in Saint Tropez has a freestanding fireplace framed by clean lines and bright white walls that acts as the heart a dynamic open-plan living room.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
Located on a steep slope that descends toward Archambault Lake, the house’s elevated position presents magnificent views of the lake and surrounding forest.
“On a bright day, you have to wear sunglasses in here,” Mandolene says. A freestanding travertine-and-steel fireplace, open on all four sides, divides the living and dining areas.
The original rear wall of the house had one small sliding glass door, and several fixed windows that had been broken and water damaged. Two NanaWall bifold glass walls replaced the windows, opening the entire back wall to indoor-outdoor living.