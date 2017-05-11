Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/lighting : pendant/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room Pendant Lighting Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
"The effect of the plantings on the terrace is enormous,” reflects the couple. “Not only do the branches and formations give a sense of the four seasons, but the way it looks from the living room contributes to a sense of calmness. It gives the illusion that we are viewing art."
Yellow vinyl floor tile defines the new living room and keeps the interior from veering too industrial. “You need to offset the brick with something simple,” says Tom. “Otherwise, you get too many textures.” The lights and coffee table were found at local vintage stores.
A plastered fireplace column acts as a divider between the living spaces and the single bedroom.
Proportion and contrast allow for a fluid experience of space when moving through the home.
"Selecting furniture for this space was a unique experience because, as it is not our primary residence, we wanted to find the right balance between guest-friendly pieces and custom pieces that felt unique and designed with the space in mind," says Tarah. "We split the difference by sourcing some budget-friendly pieces that were lower impact but high function at a reasonable cost."
The family is very creative—the artwork throughout the home was created by the client’s children, and his wife is a designer who selected and placed all the interior furnishings. The interior walls were left white to act as a gallery for the owners’ extensive art collection. In order to give the spaces warmth and coziness, the ceiling was clad in Atlantic white cedar from reSAWN Timber Co.
The living room is anchored by a large concrete fireplace that also forms the house's robust structural system. Pops of color come from a painting by Milton Wilson.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
Floor-to-ceiling windows span the entire width of the living room, illuminating the space with natural light. A sliding door provides access to the wraparound porch and pool in the backyard.
All of the fixed furniture is designed by Sundberg and made of oak. The clients worked with a local designer on the custom furniture, like the green sofa and chair in the living room. While the trees surrounding the property offer a decent amount of privacy, billowy white curtains add an additional layer.
Exquisite Contemporary Estate on Grange Lake in Serenbe Community 10744 Serenbe Lane Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia 30268 United States $1,300,000 https://www.atlantafinehomes.com/eng/sales/detail/258-l-1486-v8mjrb/10744-serenbe-lane-chattahoochee-hills-ga-30268
Custom shelving now flanks the fireplace, now composed of encaustic tile from the Cement Tile Shop and a marble hearth. A floating cabinet on one side balances an uncovered radiator on the other, and Benjamin Moore’s Chantilly Lace unifies the scheme. Throughout the first floor, Bona Traffic white oak floors with a matte finish is laid in a herringbone pattern.
The wall in the den also received variegated cedar planks, as in the living room. Fieldwork redesigned the built-in unit with an open and closed system, fashioned from Hemlock and gray matte lacquer. A built-in sofa creates a seamlessly integrated lounge.
A brushed brass fireplace surround subtly repeats the architectural curves. The bespoke ceiling fixture is by DH Liberty LUX, the lighting firm of Design Haus Liberty, and handmade by UK artisans.
The original fireplace was cleaned up and repaired. "Also, the room previously had just a small passageway to the kitchen and no real place to put a television. We’re not big TV watchers, so we wanted to keep the mantle TV-free, so that it was not a focal point of the room," says Valencia. "We opened up the passage to the kitchen to give the home a modern layout and added a built-in TV/media cabinet (on the left wall)."
White paint considerably brightens up the space, and now the living room overlooks the pool.
The double-height space is anchored by a brick fireplace with a midcentury vibe.
The living space features walls of glass that overlook a serene garden patio and full-height glass sliding doors open the living room to the front yard for true indoor/outdoor living.
Light wood flooring warms the interior. A Baccarat chandelier hanging over the dining table adds a bit of sparkling star quality.
The high-ceilinged living space is designed for comfortable entertaining and features light wood paneling, a marble-framed fireplace, and an elegant bar off to the side.
The living area of 2 Barns features a doubled-sided fireplace, hardwood floors, and a neutral color palette. Architect Barry Price prized utilizing local materials in the ADA-accessible home.
The fireplace in Mississippi Modern by Charlie & Co. Design is offset by floor-to-ceiling windows—but not an ounce of coziness is lost.
cozy by the fire
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Among the family’s favorite pieces is a 1957 leather Paulistano chair by Paulo Mendes da Rocha that Russell and Oona purchased to celebrate their marriage. “It’s important to us that the house is filled with beautiful things, but it has to be a place where it’s okay to put your feet on the sofa,” Oona explains.
By the Saey fireplace, a wicker chair from Malawi echoes the lines of Pinch’s Willo table. Matching other pieces to their line “is not an exact science,” Oona says, “just an innate reaction to things we love.”
The double height hearth divides the main living spaces from the private bedrooms.
"The ceiling moldings were kept to create a sense of intimacy, and to blend the home’s classical style with the modern look of the kitchen," architect Maxime Moreau says. A PH Snowball light pendant by Louis Poulsen illuminates the living room, and a gas fireplace by Foyer Universel keeps it warm, with a mirror above the fireplace allowing light to bounce around the space.
Built at the end of the 19th century, 411 Vanderbilt Avenue is a brick carriage houses that originally sheltered the horses and coachmen for an upscale estate on Clinton Avenue. The luminous living room features built-in shelving, custom cabinetry, and a gas fireplace with a customized wood mantel by Fitzhugh Karol further enhance the interiors.
Elevated on an engineered hardwood floor, the living room is smartly furnished with a Flex Form "Beauty" sectional sofa, Minotti "Sullivan" coffee table, Kurva "The Bow Lamp," and a hand-woven wool rug by Paulig for Salari.
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
The roofs of both wings converge at the garden to create a continuous porch around the house.
Sliding doors lead to the central courtyard, providing easy indoor/outdoor living and effortless entertaining.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
A great way to spend the day reading a book.
living room and kitchen
In order to open up the space, Klopf Architecture took out some walls that were supporting beams. Klopf explains, “We used a structural trick by putting a cross-beam on the roof, which you don’t see. The ceiling now has an open, more expansive feeling—more post-and-beam.”
The hotel's interiors emphasizes the use of natural materials such as stone, wood, and linen. The hotel's interiors are equally notable for their elegant and contemporary decor that emphasizes the use of natural materials. The common areas are paneled in wood—a theme that runs throughout the public spaces—seamlessly interconnecting them. The minimalist guest rooms also feature warm wood paneling and floor-to-ceiling windows and terraces. Interiors are furnished with pieces from Spanish furniture maker Kettal, including the collaborative collections Bitta and Boma by Rodolfo Dordoni, Park Life by Jasper Morrison, and Cala by Doshi Levien.
A node to the past, original doors have been re-purposed and now provide decorative paneling behind the reception desk.
The light-filled, lovely living room of 411 Vanderbilt.
The luminous living area of 409 Vanderbilt Avenue.
In the living room, layers of plaster were removed to expose the original brick fireplace surround, and a brick step was added; the black metal gas insert is by Heat &amp; Glo. Tablo Tables from Normann Copenhagen sit on a rug from Safavieh, and the light fixture was designed and fabricated by Nathan Warner of Warbach. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
A Town and Country Fireplace anchors the living room, providing a warm space to enjoy the views of the outdoors.
A piece by John Belingheri hangs in the living room of the Bancroft family’s home, which is centered by an Antonio Citterio sofa and Robert Marinelli tables.
The living area includes a red Canyon sectional by Bensen and a Pensi ceiling fan by Modern Fan Company.
In the living room, a custom chaise by Shimna and an Archibald Gran Comfort chair by Poltrona Frau surround a custom lacquer coffee table by BenchCraft.The lights, made from recycled cardboard, are by Seattle design studio Graypants.
Ipe makes another appearance in the living room, creating a strong indoor-outdoor connection. Kean sited the transom windows to capture views of the moss-covered trees in the backyard.
12