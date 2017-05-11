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All Photos/living/lighting : floor/furniture : table

Living Room Floor Lighting Table Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The blue painting—by emerging Australian artist </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Kasper Raglus—picks up on the soft, powder blue shade of the curtain and the cobalt armchair. The table beneath the painting is the Orbit console by Faye Toogood for Tacchini.</span>
The pot wall lights are dimmable.
While the exterior of Casa Dosmurs protects the family’s privacy, the interior is free-flowing and fluid. “We want to share all our moments together,” says Benjamín.
Custom millwork of oak and walnut were developed throughout the spaces.
To make the two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath dwelling look and feel as large as possible, Sundius and Ichiki maintained sightlines from one end to the other. "We didn’t want to disrupt the flow of the stepped ceiling as it runs the length of the building,
Proportion and contrast allow for a fluid experience of space when moving through the home.
After architect Andrew Berman renovated a 2,800-square-foot, two-bedroom SoHo loft, designer Justin Charette fitted out the interior with minimalist furnishings and built-ins to complement the landmark building’s industrial and historical features—including a pressed tin ceiling and exposed wood beams. Designed as a pied-à-terre for a bicoastal client, the converted loft retains its high ceilings and tall windows that flood the open-plan interior with natural light while introducing a more streamlined aesthetic that includes a neutral palette of white oak, exposed brick walls painted white, and sleek contemporary furnishings—many of which were sourced from local New York designers and makers.
Wallpaper, ceiling features, George Nelson bubble lamps, and a slatted wood wall help differentiate areas in the open space. "I went a little crazy with wallpaper," says Flore. "I think it's more interesting than paint. But the best wallpaper here is this ocean. It’s good for creativity, good for life."
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
Artist Christopher Florentino created this studio to be a source of inspiration. "This space is for me as an artist—to create in, to keep me inspired," he says. "I don’t think there are many spaces that have a Keith Haring and Shiro Kuramata chair in the same space. I’m trying to show who I am as a designer and as an artist."
A red Womb chair from Knoll adds a bright touch to the otherwise neutral palette.
The living room on the first floor is the main family gathering space. “It is the collection zone for togetherness, and offers an abundance of natural light and extended views out to the bay and beyond,” says architect Tony Vella.
A pair of 1970s velvet-upholstered armchairs flank a midcentury-style wood table in the living area. The kitchen features a line of cabinets suspended above the epoxy resin floor. “The glazing on the east side is as long as the facade and spans eight meters,” the architect says. “It’s adjusted and harmonized with the kitchen worktop.”
The plywood ceiling and walls lend and warmth and texture and reference the trunks of the trees around the house. The floors are made with epoxy resin, a material that’s as elegant as it is low-maintenance.
The home’s interior is a colorful homage to ’60s and ’70s California surf shacks.
The glass-block siding offsets the pine and floods the living areas with plenty of natural light.
A stepped drywall ceiling lends texture and interest on the interior. The open-plan public space, which includes the kitchen, dining area, and living room, is sectioned by a pair of box-like volumes that contain the two bathrooms; the two bedrooms are located at the rear of the house.
The open-plan living space is anchored by a classic stone-inlay, wood-burning fireplace. Large sliding glass doors lead out to the backyard pool area and make for easy indoor/outdoor living and entertaining.
The compact living area is flanked by floor-to-ceiling glazing to bring the outdoors in. The show unit has been furnished with a Futón Tanoshi sofa, a Bandido Studio coffee table, and a Natural Urbano floor lamp.
One of the living rooms on the first floor has sliding glass doors on either side. The furniture selection emphasizes the clean lines of the building's exterior, although in a lighter color palette.
The open-plan dining and living areas, awash in natural light.
The House in Kyoto illuminated with select lighting at night.
Considered the first Usonian prototype, the Jacobs House (or Jacobs I) in Madison, WI (constructed 1936-1937) was built for just $5,000 in its day and was the model for affordable, middle-class housing in mid-century America.
Originally built in 1949 by Richard Neutra, Alexander Ban, and Josef Van Der Kar, the Millard Kaufman Residence is located in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.
The entirety of the Parker Palm Springs—including its retro lobby—was conceived by none other than legendary designer Jonathan Adler himself.
Pictured is the largest of the units, the "not-so-tiny home." Its two bedrooms anchor each end of the home, offering privacy. The homes feature 9-foot ceilings, and this unit can accommodate a king-sized bed.
A variety of carefully placed windows fill the living/dining/kitchen unit with light while maintaining a sense of privacy.
The home's asymmetrical gabled roof defines the ceiling heights of the interior spaces.
Finding a wheelchair accessible home in New York City can be a challenge, but after a diving accident left David Carmel paralyzed from the waist down, Carmel knew he was looking for a home that was "accessible but not institutional." Working with Della Valle Bernheimer, they made an apartment that is both beautiful and accessible, with a lightweight sliding wall that closes off the bedroom from the living area.
When set up as a rental unit, a KODA Concrete can accommodate two guests in the sleeping area and another two on a convertible sofa in the living area.
The living and dining area stay connected to the surrounding forest.
Alchemy Builders installed the roof and windows using traditional materials and building methods.
The energy-efficient Dickerman Residence by Richard Pedranti Architect boasts warm wood ceilings, midcentury-inspired furnishings, and a stately stone fireplace.
A Zuo Tanner floor lamp in matte black over a Verona Home Promesa Danish wood accent table melds the dining space with the living area.
The corner living/dining room offers both north and east exposures with Central Park and city views.
The To Be One and Lean On Me floor lamps in the lounge area are by OKHA.
“I love traveling and recollecting a lot of memories from my journeys,” says Serboli. “I believe that all of this has influenced the design of the apartment.” “Consciously, I wanted to expose some objects and already knew where to put them before I even had bought the apartment,” he explains. “In an unconscious way, funnily enough, a couple of months after the end of the work, I found a forgotten photo of a trip to Mozambique, of me in a colonial house with small blue round columns, ivory floor and coral-colored doors.”
Rows of globe lights featured throughout the rooms cast light in all directions—including up at the ceiling.
A crisp palette of light neutral colors conveys a clean, contemporary, and serene vibe within the open-plan common areas.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
When the husband-and-wife team behind Austin-based Co(X)ist Studio set out to remodel their 1962 ranch-style house, they wanted to update it to suit their modern lifestyles—as well as demonstrate the design sensibilities of their young firm. The original home was dim, compartmentalized, and disconnected from the outdoors. Architects Frank and Megan Lin opened up the floor plan, created an addition, and built an expansive back porch, using several reclaimed materials in the process.
Luceplan Counterbalance floor lamp and Ditre Italia sofa.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
The open-plan kitchen, dining area, and living area is located in the heart of the home.
A non-load bearing window wall—a characteristic feature of Usonian houses—dominates the living room.
A light gray sofa sits in the living lounge.
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