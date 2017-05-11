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All Photos/living/lighting : floor/furniture : desk

Living Room Floor Lighting Desk Design Photos and Ideas

“We love color and embracing Mexican design,” says Chuch Estudio Co-Founder Aranza García.
Brothers Nima and Soheil relax in the family room on an Eames lounge chair and a custom sofa they designed. “Mid-century architecture draws the outdoor environment indoors,” says Soheil. “There’s a lot of natural light, a lot of ventilation.”
This open-concept Amsterdam loft features soaring 15-foot ceilings, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a Jielde light. Throughout the home, Standard Studio architects Wouter Slot and Jurjen van Hulzen favored raw materials, including concrete, oiled oak, and hot-rolled steel, all of which complemented the original space's industrial feel. Tucked smartly underneath the loft, a compact home office features functional built-in shelving and an Eames DSR chair.
Main living space
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
Oiled oak was used for the cladding of the walls, ceiling, floor, and built-in furniture. The gabled windows and expansive glazing allow natural light to flood throughout.
The cozy wood-burning fireplace warms the home when the desert nights turn cold. A rectangular cutout provides a built-in spot to store wood.
"The brick column works like a solar clock, and everything revolves it," says Pardo. "The modulations of light are reflected on it. Through the shadows you can know approximately what time of day it is, and also perceive the changes of the seasons."
The living room of J.Lo and A-Rod's Park Avenue apartment.
The corner living/dining room offers both north and east exposures with Central Park and city views.
The airy living room shows off a monochrome landscape by Petros Koublis framed by an Interior Define sectional and Verellen coffee table. Extra accents include a floor lamp by Bungalow Decor in Westport, block print pillows by Susan Connor, aerrain plant pot, and black urns by Habitat Greenwich. Tying the space together is a rug from Restoration Hardware.
The tongue-and-groove beamed ceiling has been painte
The quaint living space features a stained-glass window, lofted sleeping platform, vaulted ceilings, and arched-sash windows.
The living area at one of the apartments