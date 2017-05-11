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All Photos/living/lighting : floor/furniture : console tables

Living Room Floor Lighting Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Sunken Living Room with Conversation Pit
Brothers Nima and Soheil relax in the family room on an Eames lounge chair and a custom sofa they designed. “Mid-century architecture draws the outdoor environment indoors,” says Soheil. “There’s a lot of natural light, a lot of ventilation.”
Main living space
Artistic and cultural influences collide in this unique setting, but Flore’s favorite feature is the ocean. "All the windows open up, and the space is an interior balcony," he says. "So you have sunlight and ocean in your face no matter what."
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
An extra bedroom was opened up to create more room for activities.
The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.
The living area has a bold, contemporary look with subdued, neutral tones providing a backdrop for small pops of energetic colors.
The eye never tires in this cozy bungalow, whether you’re staring through the sliding glass doors to the curvy swimming pool, following the sloping outline of the mountains, or appreciating the bright artwork that lines the walls of the two-bedroom, two-bathroom getaway.
Built in 1955, the Koerner House was designed by renowned architect E. Stewart Williams, whose distinct midcentury modern style significantly shaped the Coachella Valley’s architectural landscape. Interiors feature Williams’ iconic architectural details, including natural teak wood paneling; built-in cabinetry, credenzas, and vanities; wood ceilings; slump stone walls and fireplace; clerestory windows; board-and-batten redwood siding; and original fixtures. The kitchen has been updated and renovated with modern appliances and stone countertops, but retains its original cabinetry.
Janina Gavankar's playful personality is captured through such elements as a duo of swings and a Star Wars helmet, balanced by an imaginative, hand-painted mural.
The living room's modern, midcentury-inspired furniture comes courtesy of Rove Concepts.
Throughout the home, thick molding encases the windows and walls. Neo-Renaissance details include fretwork screens, wreath and swag designs carved into the trim, as well as mantels with original mirrors above and other built-ins.
The outside is brought in with double-height NLT (nail-laminated timber) ceilings and automated clerestory windows.
The living area—or “dance floor,” as the Womersley family called it—has an expansive feel, thanks to high ceilings and full-length windows.
Soriano experimented with different building materials such as steel, glass, plywood, and cork.
The interior of the social side of the home was made to feel like a communal pavilion, with all of the activities grouped in one fluid space and clerestory windows invoking an open-air aspect.
The luminous living room of the “George Washington House” features a soaring, beamed ceiling and extensive glazing.
Dubbed "the presiding grande dame of West Coast interior design" by The New Yorker, Kelly Wearstler has worked her magic yet again with the San Francisco Proper, a luxury hotel by Proper Hotels & Residences. The local firm Hornberger + Worstell recently repurposed the iconic building, transforming it into a 131-room boutique hotel. "I conjured an extensive backstory for the hotel. You’re in this cool bohemian woman’s home, and it’s like a series of living rooms," Wearstler explains. "This woman lives there with a black cat called Charmaine, who hangs out on the rooftop, and you are just lingering in her eclectic, artful salon—perhaps waiting for her."
SysHaus completed their first project—a 2,217-square-foot, single-story home in São Paulo—in collaboration with local architecture studio Arthur Casas Design, who was responsible for the furniture selection, utility systems, finishes, and interior accessories.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
Shinola’s Runwell turntables add a touch of retro intrigue.
The To Be One and Lean On Me floor lamps in the lounge area are by OKHA.
Node founder Anil Khera says “The style pays homage to early L.A. architecture, and will further the unique sense of community amongst residents.”
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Clerestory windows surround all rooms, providing the spaces with plentiful daylight.
The airy living room shows off a monochrome landscape by Petros Koublis framed by an Interior Define sectional and Verellen coffee table. Extra accents include a floor lamp by Bungalow Decor in Westport, block print pillows by Susan Connor, aerrain plant pot, and black urns by Habitat Greenwich. Tying the space together is a rug from Restoration Hardware.
Rows of globe lights featured throughout the rooms cast light in all directions—including up at the ceiling.
The guest quarters include a spacious living area that opens up to a private deck with a glimpse of a plunge-sized swimming pool and spa.
The view from the kitchen.
The newly renovated living room includes new, black limestone floors, a Sven Leather Couch by Article, and a West Elm coffee table. The rug is by Surya.
Laurier Blanc acrylic glass Hekla Side Table & Stool, embedded with burnt wood truck, with accents of resin, compliments the Taylor Forest club chair, beneath the Amir Zaki waterfall photograph.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
New cork floors replaced the original carpet in the second unit.
The home's living room, adjacent to the three-story "void", enjoys plentiful natural light. A Beaubien Wall Double Shade Light by Lambert &amp; Fils, and Arancini Floor Lamp by
Recessed lighting keeps the interiors elegant and bright.
In contrast to the bright interior colors that originally dressed the home in the 1950s, the Bergren Residence now has a more restrained and subdued appearance that highlights the material palette.
The building was constructed with energy-, water-, and resource-efficient materials, as well as with materials and systems that reduced indoor air pollution.
The glass walls make the living areas feel brighter and more expansive.
In Situ Design and Lilian B Interiors adapted a six-story brownstone in midtown Manhattan into a boutique hotel with 33 guest suites. Each floor received what the designers call a “visceral” color treatment using Benjamin Moore paints, including Outrageous Orange.
A light gray sofa sits in the living lounge.
Large wood-framed windows with multi-plane glass help bring more light into the interiors.
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine
Exposed beams and shoji screens, which conceal the dining area, add to the home's charming character.
Double height living space opens to the North. The use of reclaimed bricks adds textural diversity.
Reclaimed white-oak engineered flooring is used throughout the home.
The interiors are a mix of vibrant wallpapers that create murals to provide color and design, geometrically patterned Mexican tiles and designer furniture.
Here is a peek at the living room looking toward the entry.
A vintage 1950s credenza discovered in Paris supports three works by Aumas and two Sol LeWitt–inspired cubes used in one of his window displays. The daybed is an eBay purchase reupholstered in fabric from Kvadrat and the dark paint is from Dulux Valentine. Aumas found the photographer’s lamp at a Brussels flea market.
A look at the dining table by Habitat and colorful IKEA dining chairs.
StudioKCA designed a height-adjustable, expanding table for Dan to host get-togethers.
The living room also offers new lighting from Restoration Hardware, a decorative fireplace, and newly installed wide-plank oak floors.
Besides the main living room, the den serves is an additional communal zone.
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