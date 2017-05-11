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All Photos/living/lighting : floor/furniture : bench

Living Room Floor Lighting Bench Design Photos and Ideas

Emily and Jason Potter of DEN Los Angeles furnished the living area with Paul Laszlo's cane bench for Glenn of California, a Frank Lloyd Wright marble-topped “Taliesin” coffee table for Heritage Henredon and an Alvar Aalto lounge chair for Artek.
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
When the owners of this 850-square-foot apartment in Stockholm’s Södermalm neighborhood called upon local architect David Lookofsky to revive their 1920s apartment, they tasked the founder of the eponymous firm with incorporating more storage into the compact space. So, Lookofsky created a seven-meter-long kitchen wall with built-in cabinetry and a seating nook, all painted with a bright, egg-yolk yellow. “In smaller apartments, kitchens often become a kind of social hub, both in everyday life or when you have people visiting,” says Lookofsky. “You want these spaces to reflect the people who use them and support interactions and everyday life.”
Built in the early 1970s, the house's kitchen, living, and dining areas were originally divided into three distinct zones. In order for this great room to flow as one, Klopf Architecture removed the glass doors and solid walls separating the enclosed atrium from the kitchen and living room. A Herman Miller trade poster, Design Within Reach book tower, and IKEA sofa mingle in the space.
The built-in cabinet bench is original to the home, while Ginger’s low, clean-lined furnishings underscore, without distracting from, the incredible views.
Large windows allow the lush, tropical garden to become a focus of the interior design. Ginger replaced the previous bulky shades with a sleek, motorized, exterior shade system. “They are on a timer,” she explains, “so that they automatically lower in the late afternoon for about four hours.”
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Belgian furniture makers Woodspot created a custom coffee table out of petrified wood and chairs that playfully echo The Chairhouse. A Tom Dixon lamp draws the eye upward.
An open-plan living area and floor-to-ceiling windows create a spacious, airy feel.
Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows and a clean white and wood palette make the landscape a focal point.
“I love using board and batten, because it gives you a way of making hidden doors,” Davis says. In the living room, there’s a hidden closet under the stairs. In the kitchen, near the stove, there’s a hidden spice rack.
This cozy lounge area captures golden hour sunlight. It features a custom-designed daybed and a Carlo Mollino floor lamp.
Deep clean the house. Dust from top to bottom, clean out shower heads and faucets with vinegar, make your own cleaning agents, mop and polish hardwood floors, and shake out rugs. Your aquarium needs attention. Scrubbing the fish tank is one of those chores that gets short shrift, so here’s your chance to add it to the list. Finally, you’ll see the goldfish smiling back at you. Get an emergency kit together. Get supplies ready and establish a plan for the whole family in the event that things get serious.
Maison Gauthier was intended to serve as a permanent family home rather than as a simple summer residence, and it adopts a more substantial sense of scale and materiality. The residence was designed for Jean Prouvé’s own daughter, Françoise—who was married to a doctor—and her young family. The site near Saint-Dié is to the southeast of the city of Nancy, where Prouvé had built his own family home some years earlier. The single-level home perches on the side of a hill, looking towards the town. It features walls made of insulated aluminum panels sitting on concrete foundations, along with horizontal strip windows around the bedrooms at one end of the building and more extensive glazing around the living area at the other.
An ingenious small-space solution turns a wall into a sitting area.
Midcentury completists score the ultimate catch: a 1959 post-and-beam fixer-upper in which to showcase their sprawling collection.
The living room of the remodeled Front House is furnished with an Extrasoft sofa by Piero Lissoni. The coffee table is part of the Nomad Collection by Jacob May Design in collaboration with Heath Ceramics.
The penthouse guest suite features breathtaking views and minimal furnishings.
The great room wraps frames sweeping views of the open meadow and ocean beyond, while also providing comfortable sitting areas and dining spaces.
Agora Fukuoka Hilltop Hotel &amp; Spa in Fukuoka, Japan
The living room fully opens and extends to the terrace, allowing for indoor/outdoor living.
A Juliette balcony with double French doors allows the ocean breezes to fill this stylish retreat, which has high, vaulted ceilings.
Finding a wheelchair accessible home in New York City can be a challenge, but after a diving accident left David Carmel paralyzed from the waist down, Carmel knew he was looking for a home that was "accessible but not institutional." Working with Della Valle Bernheimer, they made an apartment that is both beautiful and accessible, with a lightweight sliding wall that closes off the bedroom from the living area.
The wall paneling and living room screens are a waxed white oak.
The fluid and inviting living room is at the intersection of the kitchen, dining room, and expansive deck. The comfortable family lounge space includes a Flos Superloon lamp and Gubi Pedrera Lounge Table.
The first-floor living level features polished concrete floors.
The living room received windows with deep reveals and a natural sand cement render to one wall to impart a "moodier" vibe.
The living room of J.Lo and A-Rod's Park Avenue apartment.
The corner living/dining room offers both north and east exposures with Central Park and city views.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
Shinola’s Runwell turntables add a touch of retro intrigue.
The showstopper in the family room is the fireplace feature wall, which now boasts a Fireclay Tile surround and a custom terrazzo bench designed by Farnham.
According to Samuel, “The family room was stripped down to its barest form in order to take it back to its midcentury roots, while simultaneously propelling it forward to the current century.” The Rivera Sofa, from the Southern California-based Croft House, was chosen for its good looks from front and back, while the coffee table is Samuel's own design, fabricated by 4th Period Woodshop.
The brown leather couch is low enough to allow lots of light to filter into the room, but it also has a masculine edge and modern, clean lines.
The loft features high ceilings and tall windows that provide lots of daylight. Charette selected and arranged furniture to complement these features.
The view from the kitchen.
A well preserved example of post-and-beam construction, the home's shell is largely untouched.
The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders create seamless indoor/outdoor connection.
Alexandra Young's Craftsman-style bungalow in Oakland testifies to the wisdom of patiently accumulating a collection over many years. An ornate masonry fireplace fits easily into the home's historical mood, but like other rooms in the house, it has been updated with a modern fire screen.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
A Muuto couch in the living room.
When the husband-and-wife team behind Austin-based Co(X)ist Studio set out to remodel their 1962 ranch-style house, they wanted to update it to suit their modern lifestyles—as well as demonstrate the design sensibilities of their young firm. The original home was dim, compartmentalized, and disconnected from the outdoors. Architects Frank and Megan Lin opened up the floor plan, created an addition, and built an expansive back porch, using several reclaimed materials in the process.
Recessed lighting keeps the interiors elegant and bright.
living area
In contrast to the bright interior colors that originally dressed the home in the 1950s, the Bergren Residence now has a more restrained and subdued appearance that highlights the material palette.
The architects were looking to create a space that would reflect the client’s eclectic and playful sensibility and to establish a connection between the new living spaces and the garden beyond.
round room
A lavish, velvet-upholstered red sofa in the living room.
Within the largest of the three buildings is an open-plan living area and bedroom that’s separated by a bathroom and utility area.
Living Room
Contemporary materials like concrete and steel are a wonderful contrast to the ancient stone walls.
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