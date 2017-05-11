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All Photos/living/lighting : floor/floors : vinyl

Living Room Floor Lighting Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The eye never tires in this cozy bungalow, whether you’re staring through the sliding glass doors to the curvy swimming pool, following the sloping outline of the mountains, or appreciating the bright artwork that lines the walls of the two-bedroom, two-bathroom getaway.
All of the home's signature windows and doors are still intact, as is the rich original Birch paneling and post-and-beam construction. An atypical VCT tile lines the interior flooring.
The style of this specific Lustron is known as Westchester Deluxe. Featuring 1,153 square feet of living space, the 1949 midcentury still remains in its rare original condition.
Every mahogany wall was replaced with new ones, the contractor "painstakingly going through literally hundreds of panels over several days to find ones that matched," recalls Blaine. Since the quarter inch-round mahogany corners at the outside of the interior walls found in Eichler homes are no longer made, Blaine worked with the contractor to find a supplier of rounds that were then cut down to quarters.
Straight on view of living area.