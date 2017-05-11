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All Photos/living/lighting : floor/floors : travertine

Living Room Floor Lighting Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The entrance to the hotel’s main volume is through a plantation of white flower cherry trees. The common areas include the reception, main hall, meeting room, bar, and restaurant. There are also 10 rooms with private patios, each with a fruit tree.