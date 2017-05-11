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All Photos/living/lighting : floor/floors : terrazzo

Living Room Floor Lighting Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The custom-made terrazzo floor with its striking red pigment was made by “Nicos”, a local artisan. He and his team throw the cement, then throw the pebbles, then sand the whole floor five times.
The entry foyer now serves as a lounge and music room.
Tile was also saved in the demo to repair the opening around the new door frame.
The vaults were scraped free of paint to reveal vestiges of their original color, and the walls covered in limewash paint. A painting by Victor Payares hangs over the vintage 1970s Nuvolone couch from Rino Maturi for Mimo Padova, which has been reupholstered. The two chairs are Alky from Giancarlo Piretti, also from the 70s, and sit with a vintage B&amp;B Italia coffee table.
A red Womb chair from Knoll adds a bright touch to the otherwise neutral palette.
A Womb chair and ottoman by Eero Saarinen for Knoll are the main attraction in the media room.
The light-filled living area is dressed with a Vipp Shelter lounge stol (available in Fall 2019), the Vipp Loft Sofa ($6,795), and a Vipp Floor Reading Lamp ($600).
A new wall of 10-foot-high triple-paneled sliding doors and windows allow ample natural light to brighten and warm the residence.
Exposed metal bars are reminiscent of the structure's former garage bay.
The vertical fins allow light and air to pass into the pavilion, while providing some protection from the elements.
Light-colored terrazzo flooring bounces daylight throughout the interior.
The showstopper in the family room is the fireplace feature wall, which now boasts a Fireclay Tile surround and a custom terrazzo bench designed by Farnham.
According to Samuel, “The family room was stripped down to its barest form in order to take it back to its midcentury roots, while simultaneously propelling it forward to the current century.” The Rivera Sofa, from the Southern California-based Croft House, was chosen for its good looks from front and back, while the coffee table is Samuel's own design, fabricated by 4th Period Woodshop.
Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel sought to populate the living room with low-lying, sculptural furnishings that wouldn't block the views to the exterior and detract from Zook's seamless indoor/outdoor approach. Everything, from the curved couch to the metal coffee table with a rose gold finish, is from AllModern.
A Knoll Parallel Bar Sofa, Lounge Chairs, and Coffee Table outfit the living room along with a Nessen Studios Torchiere Floor Lamp.
The architects were looking to create a space that would reflect the client’s eclectic and playful sensibility and to establish a connection between the new living spaces and the garden beyond.
On the other side of the sitting room is a small courtyard, framed by internal glazing and accessed via a glazed side-door.
The living room is bright and airy thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing and a crisp white wall.
The addition now forms a comfortable and fully functional new social heart for the home.
The roundness of the house lends itself perfectly to an open, wallless floor plan.
A view from the second floor. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interiors bright and airy, while full height curtains provide protection from the heat of the sun.
The entrance to the hotel’s main volume is through a plantation of white flower cherry trees. The common areas include the reception, main hall, meeting room, bar, and restaurant. There are also 10 rooms with private patios, each with a fruit tree.
An alternate view of the living space and wood-paneled fireplace.
Uninterrupted walls of glass in the living area offer views of the Indian Canyons Golf Course, the Disney fountain, and the picturesque mountain range.
Living room