Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/lighting : floor/floors : terra cotta tile

Living Room Floor Lighting Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Considered the first Usonian prototype, the Jacobs House (or Jacobs I) in Madison, WI (constructed 1936-1937) was built for just $5,000 in its day and was the model for affordable, middle-class housing in mid-century America.
The renovation referenced original drawings and historic photographs, and was sensitive to the home's original design. The living room once featured built-in cabinets and a sofa, similar to the current configuration.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.