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All Photos/living/lighting : floor/floors : porcelain tile

Living Room Floor Lighting Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Main living space
Master Bedroom Entrance from Open Living Space
The living room features an Isamu Noguchi Freeform sofa, a brassy Slit Table XL from Hay, and a square silver coffee table from FOUND home by Ruth Davis. The artwork is by Carlos Cruz Diez.
After: The Living Room
After: Spacious Living Room
San Francisco’s modernists were faced with the issue of building within a firmly established stylistic tradition—think bay windows and gingerbread. Henry Hill’s 1947 renovation of a 1908 Victorian tucked away on an alley in historic Russian Hill provides a remarkable response to the dilemma.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The wood-paneled ceiling is surrounded by walls of glass. The decorative window screens are actually water-cut aluminum copies of the original plastic ones.
A minimalist staircase links the living room to the upper level.