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All Photos/living/lighting : floor/floors : painted wood

Living Room Floor Lighting Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A view from the sleeping space into the living area, where Ligne Roset sofas sit on an IKEA carpet under a vintage Lightolier chandelier. A custom curtain rod bends onto the adjacent wall so that the drapery does not obscure any of the window. "There is strong light and shadows in the apartment," Antonio says.
A piece by contemporary Japanese artist Hisashi Otsuka hangs above the Ligne Roset sofa. The black Lucite Optique floor lamp hails from the 1980s.
Ben used pine center match boards for the interior flooring which has a very distinct continuous groove pattern that leads the eye to the outdoor deck.
The living area has a bold, contemporary look with subdued, neutral tones providing a backdrop for small pops of energetic colors.
Hope arranged the living room with a woven ottoman and rug that lend warmth and texture.
The bright white floors, walls, and ceiling of the living area provide a spacious and airy feeling for the room.
A home near Rye, England, opens onto a deck through a Sunflex door. The living room features a sofa by Terence Woodgate, 620 chairs by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, and an Oluce Atollo 239 lamp by Vico Magistretti. The wood-burning fireplace sits along one wall in the room, with a bright orange flue acting as a sculptural focal point.