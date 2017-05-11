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All Photos/living/lighting : floor/floors : light hardwood

Living Room Floor Lighting Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Sarolta Hüttl taps into family history as she outfits her home with primary color, industrial accents, and cherished heirlooms.
Emily and Jason Potter of DEN Los Angeles furnished the living area with Paul Laszlo's cane bench for Glenn of California, a Frank Lloyd Wright marble-topped “Taliesin” coffee table for Heritage Henredon and an Alvar Aalto lounge chair for Artek.
Adair has long wished for Togo chairs, but as much as she loves the design, she tries not to be too precious about it. “We let the kids use them how they want, and they’re perfect fort furniture,” she says. “They’re really durable. It’s a design that makes architect parents happy.”
In the new living room, wall sconces are from Kalco Lighting, the ceiling light is from Pottery Barn, the sofa is from Interior Define, and the ottoman is from Home Goods.
The Nature Pod is available as an empty shell without insulation for €13K. Furniture and millwork throughout the rest of the unit, including the queen-sized futon in the bedroom and storage options, must be purchased as add-ons.
Oiled birch veneer lines the entire interior. Instead of the staircase, a ladder leads up to the loft where a skylight brings more light into the home. Situated on either side of the bathroom entry, closets make up for the storage lost by removing the stair.
“Opening the house to the southwest also gave the best chance of hearing the ocean noises in the house at night,” says Sabbeth. A Malm Firedrum 3 fireplace anchors the corner, with a cream Piero Lissoni sofa, coffee table by Andrianna Shamaris and leather Cassina chairs placed before it.
Although John and Debby ditched the home’s acoustic ceiling tiles, they kept the living room’s original handmade windows for their vintage quality. The grouping of art above the fireplace is by Minneapolis-based artist Jay Heikes.
The denim-colored sofa is from West Elm (a nod to the jean shorts featured in Tyler's "Sunday in the Park" poster), while the pumpkin-hued armchairs were a splurge at Soho Home.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
Refinished floors and a coat of Benjamin Moore’s Devon Cream helped breathe new life into the space. The original ceiling fixture remains in place.
“We listened carefully to the house, and tried to do what it needed,” Carisa says.
New cherry paneling and flooring throughout complements the original Douglas fir exposed beams.
To make the two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath dwelling look and feel as large as possible, Sundius and Ichiki maintained sightlines from one end to the other. "We didn’t want to disrupt the flow of the stepped ceiling as it runs the length of the building,
Intended primarily as a social gathering place, the house has no dedicated bedrooms.
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
Living Room
Living Room
Built in the early 1970s, the house's kitchen, living, and dining areas were originally divided into three distinct zones. In order for this great room to flow as one, Klopf Architecture removed the glass doors and solid walls separating the enclosed atrium from the kitchen and living room. A Herman Miller trade poster, Design Within Reach book tower, and IKEA sofa mingle in the space.
Repainting isn't necessary to get new life out of old building materials—scraping paint off can provide an entirely new aesthetic that still speaks to an element's history and materiality.
The plan is to add a roof terrace in the future, and owner-designer Uli Wagner has already framed an opening into the ceiling to accommodate a spiral stair leading to outdoor decking, instead of the current roof access from a ladder. "The moment I have the funds, I will move on with this plan," says Wagner. "I’d love to grow tomatoes with that view from Clinton Hill over downtown Brooklyn and Manhattan. There will also be plenty of space for an outdoor shower and a lush barbecue area with seating."
A multiuse room on the second floor functions as a meeting room for the office, a secondary living room, and a guest bedroom. The original pine flooring was restored as part of the renovation.
The Forest House’s warm-toned living room looks out onto a verdant garden enclosure.
Proportion and contrast allow for a fluid experience of space when moving through the home.
After architect Andrew Berman renovated a 2,800-square-foot, two-bedroom SoHo loft, designer Justin Charette fitted out the interior with minimalist furnishings and built-ins to complement the landmark building’s industrial and historical features—including a pressed tin ceiling and exposed wood beams. Designed as a pied-à-terre for a bicoastal client, the converted loft retains its high ceilings and tall windows that flood the open-plan interior with natural light while introducing a more streamlined aesthetic that includes a neutral palette of white oak, exposed brick walls painted white, and sleek contemporary furnishings—many of which were sourced from local New York designers and makers.
Generous 11-foot-tall ceilings help make the rooms feel larger and brighter, and the curved edges introduce a quality Litera describes as “an endlessness and curiosity.” As part of the brief, the client also wanted an enormous saltwater aquarium that would mimic the conditions of the Great Barrier Reef. The 9.8-foot-long, 3.2-foot-deep tank runs along the wall of the living room in line with the kitchen cabinetry, and the structure of the floor was specially engineered to take the weight of the tank. “It’s an absolutely incredible feature of the home,” says architect Bronwyn Litera.
A Deep Thoughts Chaise by Blu Dot occupies a sunny spot by the new windows. The firm chose leather for its durability with regards to the owners’ two cats.
The firm furnished the home on a modest budget.
The petite living room features a 1960s floor lamp; another painting by Ferdinando Maffii adds an additional swatch of color.
Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows and a clean white and wood palette make the landscape a focal point.
Following shabby patch jobs and more than a century of neglect, a cottage is renovated with an abundance of South African pine.
Alex painted the wall behind the mahogany built-in unit the color Messenger Bag by Sherwin Williams, a green that echoes the foliage outside. The concrete side tables are from the Kreten Series by Souda.
Black leather West Elm sofas anchor the room atop a gridded Annie Selke rug.
“I love using board and batten, because it gives you a way of making hidden doors,” Davis says. In the living room, there’s a hidden closet under the stairs. In the kitchen, near the stove, there’s a hidden spice rack.
The Kamp Haus cabin interiors are minimalist with large windows that take advantage of the views.
An eclectic mix of artful pieces is one of the signatures of White Arrow's magical look.
Taking cues from their style-conscious clients, Jessica Helgerson Interior Design transformed an Amagansett home into a light-filled, Scandinavian-inspired getaway.
In the living room, oval-framed, oak wood display shelves and low-lying cabinetry match the large storage cabinet at the entrance. A Holden sofa by Verzelloni sits adjacent to Alison lounge chairs by Flexform. The table lamp is by Marset, and the reading lamp is by Vibia.
A 15-foot-tall vaulted ceiling, a clerestory, and a large sliding glass door flood the open-plan living area with plenty of sunlight.
A stepped drywall ceiling lends texture and interest on the interior. The open-plan public space, which includes the kitchen, dining area, and living room, is sectioned by a pair of box-like volumes that contain the two bathrooms; the two bedrooms are located at the rear of the house.
Cori’s 12-foot-long Paradise painting adds a dramatic touch to the living room.
In the living room, a Söderhamn sectional sofa from IKEA joins a Molded Plastic Rocker by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller and a Jøtul stove. The burlap pillows were crafted by Cori out of coffee bean sacks. “She has ideas about making stuff that I would never think of,” says Craig.
The living room holds a Freemood sofa by Desiree Divani, a solid wood coffee table by Sonja, and a Fork floor lamp by Diesel Living with Foscarini.
Skylights punctuate the ceiling, flooding the dining and living areas with natural light.
A central feature of the space are the stacked stone walls, which line all three sides of the room and feature original inscriptions from local workers.
On the opposite side of the entry hall is the living room. A double fronted log burner sits within the stone chimney at the center of the space.
The active family had just returned from a three-year stint in Amsterdam and wanted a low-maintenance weekend retreat that would "give us energy and not take it away," explains Sara, who is the president of vintage-inspired home decor company Schoolhouse.
When the current owners laid eyes on this home's spectacular city views, they instantly fell in love with the 1958 dwelling. In addition to amazing vistas, the custom-designed house had an authentic midcentury vibe and a cool chevron floor plan. However, the 3,600 square foot home had tiny, closed-off rooms, awkward spaces, and low ceilings that were "begging to be vaulted." Portland-based Risa Boyer Architecture renovated the midcentury house, opening up ceilings to make them vaulted, adding floor-to-ceiling windows, and expanded the kitchen and gave it a modern look with walnut cabinets.
Another view of the home's extensive vaulted ceilings. An archway houses the main staircase, which leads to the second level and is gracefully lit by original stained glass.
Floor lamps by Habitat and Muuto light up the living room; the gray Can armchairs are by Hay. Here and in the kitchen, the ceiling’s plaster coat was removed to reveal the concrete underneath.
Throughout the home, thick molding encases the windows and walls. Neo-Renaissance details include fretwork screens, wreath and swag designs carved into the trim, as well as mantels with original mirrors above and other built-ins.
Midcentury completists score the ultimate catch: a 1959 post-and-beam fixer-upper in which to showcase their sprawling collection.
With the renovation finished a few months ago, the young family is finally ready to enjoy their home.
"We used a simple material palette—western red cedar, blackened steel, and glass—which helps create a timeless design," architect John Lum says.
Vaulted ceilings enliven the second-floor lounge area.
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