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All Photos/living/lighting : floor/floors : ceramic tile

Living Room Floor Lighting Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“We love color and embracing Mexican design,” says Chuch Estudio Co-Founder Aranza García.
Sunken Living Room with Conversation Pit
A valance runs around walls, doors and windows, creating an artificial horizon, visually widening spaces in an otherwise vertically proportioned property.
A dramatic mirror-paneled fireplace adds depth, and a wall of windows floods the space with sunlight.
A crisp palette of light neutral colors conveys a clean, contemporary, and serene vibe within the open-plan common areas.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
living area
Longitudinal implantation takes advantage of the natural ventilation and light, with sliding glass doors serving as an interface between inside and outside.
A central staircase with perforated metal treads and risers allows natural light to filter down from the roof-deck level through the center of the home.
Angled balconies at the first and second levels are accessed by floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, enhancing the indoor/outdoor living experience and allowing natural ventilation.