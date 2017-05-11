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All Photos/living/lighting : floor/floors : brick

Living Room Floor Lighting Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

An eclectic display of pillows showcases Young's affinity for textiles.
An entire wall opens up to the landscape for streamlined indoor/outdoor living.
Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel sought to populate the living room with low-lying, sculptural furnishings that wouldn't block the views to the exterior and detract from Zook's seamless indoor/outdoor approach. Everything, from the curved couch to the metal coffee table with a rose gold finish, is from AllModern.
The room also contains a sofa by Flexform, cushions from textile firm Chevalier Masson, a Jens Fager candelabra, and a painting by Roger Raveel.