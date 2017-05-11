Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/lighting : ceiling/lighting : wall

Living Room Ceiling Lighting Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
Two sconces, Steven Handelman Studios Iron Wall Lights, flank original photography by Bess Friday. The design team furred out foundation walls in key places – such as behind the couch here – to create functional ledges, and straighten sloping walls.
The designer clad the interior walls and ceiling with a pale birch veneer and vinyl flooring. The living area of the tiny home displays a built-in convertible table and daybed.
The original fireplace was kept, and the plaster around it removed to reveal the brick, which was white-washed.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
The gentle curves of the staircase soften the minimal, rigid lines in the open-plan living space, repeated in the linear sofa by Thai brand and the tactile CH25 amchair by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son
“We took a fair bit of influence from American Arts and Crafts houses, particularly in L.A., but with everything, I like to have a very Brisbane-centric end product,” says Wrightson.
The husband-and-wife duo gave the 500-square-foot space a complete overhaul, from rewiring electricity to refinishing the wood flooring.
The main living area features a black pellet stove in the corner and a raw-edge, white oak window seat, which add rustic elements to the clean, bright space.
"Selecting furniture for this space was a unique experience because, as it is not our primary residence, we wanted to find the right balance between guest-friendly pieces and custom pieces that felt unique and designed with the space in mind," says Tarah. "We split the difference by sourcing some budget-friendly pieces that were lower impact but high function at a reasonable cost."
A custom leather sofa lifts to reveal battery storage. The custom maple cabinetry is stained and painted in Benjamin Moore’s Swiss Coffee.
The farmhouse-inspired interior features cozy textiles and a light and airy color palette.
Double-height ceilings mark the living area, where large windows harness plenty of natural light.
Sean Brown’s Toronto apartment is stacked with a collection of nostalgic magazines from the 90s and early 2000s, coordinating with his viral CD rugs.
GreenSpur and McAllister Architects imagined a cabin sided with Cor-Ten steel, glass and shou sugi ban cedar for a wooded property outside of Washington DC. The interior of the cabin maintains a minimalist aesthetic so that the lush landscape is the main focus. The concrete floors are stained a medium-brown tone, the ceiling features tongue-and-groove clear pine with a pickled finish, and the walls are sided with grouted cement board.
Birch plywood floating cabinets line the wall, carving out room for a painting that commands the dining room. The rest of the decor is quiet with subtle pops of greenery to echo the striking piece.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.
"We wrapped the roof in glass, so the interior is open, airy, and gets plenty of sunlight—something many tiny homes lack," says Mackay.
A curtain can be pulled shut over the living room windows to afford privacy when needed.
Canadian Castaway features a simple and rustic aesthetic with a focus on raw materials. "I didn’t want to paint the wood white, for instance," the owner says. "I just wanted to let it age naturally and invite it to mirror the natural world it's now a part of."
The private family sitting room on the first floor overlooks the atrium above the dining space through a colored glass screen that matches the one on the ground floor. Bamboo screens provide a “buffer” against harsh sunlight.
A bespoke joinery unit separates the living and kitchen/dining areas, creating two distinct spaces that offer increased privacy when a number of people are using the home.
London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
"In our living room, we have a fairly large abstract piece from Sally King Benedict that was gifted from her years ago," says Amanda.
The cream-colored bricks continue to the interior and reinforce and indoor/outdoor living experience. The vintage Stilnovo wall light is from Nicholas & Alistair.
Oak slats in the living room echo the timber slats that enclose the entry courtyard. The black-marble Empire side tables are by local furniture brand Seer Studio, and the white-marble Tulip table is by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.
Built-in shelving in the ground-floor living area provides ample storage for books and records. “This is my favourite chair, where I like to sit and watch the fire or read a book,” says the owner.
A hammock chair in the living room overlooks the wood stove at the center and the sofa against the west wall, creating a cozy living space.
The main living area on the ground floor has 20-foot-high ceilings and an open floor plan. The high ceilings allow the 395-square-foot home to feel expansive, light, and breezy. In cold weather, the owner grows seedlings by the south-facing windows.
“I’ve been looking at cabins and small homes since I was a teenager,” says the owner. “I knew I wanted the home to have a small footprint, but for the interior space to still feel open and expansive.” This informed the interior planning, as he knew he didn’t want the upper floors to completely enclose the ground floor. By minimizing the second floor and including an open third-floor loft bedroom, he was able to maintain a spacious feeling and avoid making the interior spaces feel too enclosed.
A spiral stair at the center of the living space leads downstairs to the lower "basement" level. The small spiral stair was the only solution for code-compliant vertical circulation in a house with such a small footprint. The alternative would have involved building a "saddlebag" onto the side of the house to create a traditional stair run, which would have exceeded the budget.
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
An inset shelf is a decorative feature above the firewood storage. “We enjoy the low sun in the winter mornings and the toasty warmth from the Jotul stove, which heats the whole back of the house,” say the clients.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
"We were influenced by Scandinavian style, but a white box with modern furniture would not have been right for us,” says resident Alya Shipilova.
1234