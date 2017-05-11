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All Photos/living/lighting : ceiling/furniture : bar

Living Room Ceiling Lighting Bar Design Photos and Ideas

Designed as an experiential retreated for the Henrybuilt team, founder and CEO Scott Hudson explains, "We had the idea to stop doing showrooms and to start doing houses that our staff can travel to, and live in, and actually live with the product and learn by experiencing it how to improve it."
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
While much of the furniture was part of Ginger’s collection, the stools at the kitchen island were custom made by local woodworker Evan Boyle of Burl & Barrel to accommodate the unusually high bar counter. The coffee table is from local midcentury shop Hawaii Modern.
“My mom really wanted a fireplace, even though they don’t make sense in Texas and generally are an energy drain—and she wanted it to somehow serve the living, kitchen, and dining spaces,” says architect Ryan Bollom. “So, we wound up using a clean-burning fireplace insert designed to fit in the transition that distinguishes each of the spaces without making them feel like different rooms.”
The interior of the bubblewrap addition.
London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
A fully stocked bar is located in the basement, along with a wine cellar.
The original living room was converted into an open-plan kitchen and dining area with a living room that can be reconfigured into a bedroom. The use of natural materials and the large windows that flood the space with natural light and frame the views make the small space feel bright and airy.
An open floor plan seamlessly weaves the home's main living areas together. Here, another look at the living room which features an exposed wood ceiling and beams.
For this Eichler remodel, the objective was to respect the original bones with more thoughtful updates than what had come before. "Our goal was to design a beautiful mix of finishes that respected the timeless design intention of Eichler homes," say Sommer and Costello. "Rather than focus purely on historical renovation, we wanted to update the finishes and layout to ensure it lives on for the next generation."
The step-down bar is original to the home and was handmade with four different alternating kinds of wood.
"Cody's masterful composition of form, light, and layout is on display throughout the home, including large walls of glass that create seamless transitions between inside spaces and outside surroundings," states the listing.
Reveals at the ceiling highlight the wooden roof detail in this Taiwan apartment remodel.
The rear extension has increased the use of the garden by making it more accessible.
Revised landscaping at the back of the house enhances the indoor/outdoor feel of the home’s original architecture. The rug is from Target and the Mobile Chandelier is from West Elm.
"Our team selected furniture and décor that would give the home a modern, midcentury vibe while still feeling invitingly livable and current," says the firm. The couch is the Echo Sofa from Article.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
A view of the living room and kitchen.
Rockwell Group designed a flexible second-floor lobby with a co-working space and meeting rooms with transformable furniture, allowing them to double as lounges. “In a typical hotel, you can’t use a meeting room or other daytime spaces at night, and nightclubs sit empty during the day,” says Mitchell Hochberg, president of Lightstone Group. “We don’t have the option of doing that here.” Images of classical sculptures, warped by digital glitches, are in keeping with the tongue-in-cheek mood; miniature sculptures on the shelves cheekily take selfies or don leopard-print Speedos.
The informal side entrance leads right into the open living space, which hosts a family room, dining room, and kitchen.
All of the lights are equipped with dimming mechanisms, and they emit a honey-hued glow to create a sense of warmth.
The bold form of the roofline and the geometric windows were balanced with a streamlined approach to the interior, which is composed of light-washed oak floors and white-painted boards at the ceiling.
The brick used in construction of the social structure were taken from a deconstructed factory once belonging to the homeowners.
The interior of the social side of the home was made to feel like a communal pavilion, with all of the activities grouped in one fluid space and clerestory windows invoking an open-air aspect.
A casual bar area is immediately elevated by elegant hardwood, while a breezy sitting room is perfect for entertaining.
The Zyklus chair in the sitting area has been reupholstered in Pierre Frey velvet.
cozy by the fire
A look at the living area.
The lack of a central atrium adds square footage to the living space.
The interior is bright and airy with a white tongue and groove ceiling.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, this historic home has been treated to a modern new look.
Retractable walls allow the interior to fluidly merge with its natural surroundings. Per the architects: "While trying to always maintain the relationship between built and wild, the indoors opens completely to allow the breeze and the red sunset light to inundate the space."
The cedar-clad interior provides protection from the sun and orients views towards the ocean.
Ample storage is provided in the kitchen area and the steps leading up to the bed.
The lower level also features has a board-formed concrete fireplace.
A great way to spend the day reading a book.
The living spaces are orientated to the north, while the bedrooms have been placed in the south of the home.
Cradle-to-cradle certified carpet from the Shaw Group adds a warm layer in the living room.
Media Room
Architect: Waind Gohil + Potter Architects Photography: Anthony Coleman
When a Manhattan family approached Frame Design Lab to create a more private master bedroom, they imagined the firm would simply rework a few closet walls. Instead, partners Nina Cook John and Anne-Marie Singer proposed a bold plan to divide the space by adding a 60-square-foot unit in the middle of the floor plan to reorganize the flow.
In the living room, a custom chaise by Shimna and an Archibald Gran Comfort chair by Poltrona Frau surround a custom lacquer coffee table by BenchCraft.The lights, made from recycled cardboard, are by Seattle design studio Graypants.
Inside of rental unit
Attic stair
Living room
When entering the house, one could easily perceive its fluidity at the first glance.
Family Room with Built-In Cabinets and Hidden Bar
The ceiling is a composite of several curved surfaces, the seams of which implicitly implying the activities underneath.