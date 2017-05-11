Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/lighting : ceiling/floors : travertine

Living Room Ceiling Lighting Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Den
Living Room
Art by Zoe Pawlak sits on the mantle with an Eames Bird from Herman Miller.
Cuddington had the drywall removed to reveal the house’s original structural framework, which in turn screens the living areas while also allowing visual connection with the front door. "Having the ability to just swap out [the drywall] and open it up gave the home a sense of arrival and a preface to the type of materials that were being used in the project," says Cuddington.
The team removed the dropped ceiling and attic above to expose the tongue-and-groove paneling and the supports at the roof. A Swan Chair by Fritz Hansen sits with the client’s sofa and USM media cabinet.
The living space is anchored by an oversized, sculptural fireplace made from blackened steel by David Edelman. The design incorporates graduated rectangular tiers and is flanked by matching sound speakers.
The On the Rocks sofa designed by Francesco Binfaré for Edra has seating on both sides to maximize appreciation of the views.
A brushed brass fireplace surround subtly repeats the architectural curves. The bespoke ceiling fixture is by DH Liberty LUX, the lighting firm of Design Haus Liberty, and handmade by UK artisans.
The main living space enjoys unfettered ocean views thanks to the beachfront location and the open glass door. Materials used in the home are decidedly weatherproof, like the travertine floors, the concrete thermal mass wall that runs the length of the home, and even the hardware on most of the furniture. Starfire glass railings along the patio cut down on blowing sand and provide a measure of safety.
Sunlight permeates this long, narrow home. The homeowners wanted to incorporate minimalist design aspects and neutral colors throughout to allow natural light to be the main focus.
views throughout living spaces
view from kitchen/ indoor outdoor relations.....
Feature Wall-The dark gigantic rough-wood-textured wall, TV Wall and Bangkok skyline.
In this view of the living room, the landscaped courtyard is visible. "External spaces become an extension of living zones, maximizing the usable area of the site and contributing to the sense of generosity of space," the architects explain.
The extensive glass walls are composed of sliding panels in order to create complete indoor/outdoor flow with the courtyards on either side. "The two main courtyards are oriented to maximize morning sunlight into the home and permit cross ventilation," note the architects.
The glass addition wraps a tiled courtyard with a slim lap pool that is bordered on the other side with another landscaped courtyard.
Hallway
Lower level lounge, leading to pool and canyon views.