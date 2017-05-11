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All Photos/living/lighting : ceiling/floors : terrazzo

Living Room Ceiling Lighting Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“This wasn’t a reconstruction, but a major renovation,” says Dora. “The bones were there.”
The living area retains the home's original fireplace and masonry wall, with new sliding doors next to the kitchen that connect to the side yard. The sofa and side chair are from Ariake, the ottoman table from Hem, and the rug is from Hay.
In the sitting room, designer Dennis Budd of Gast Architects bumped out the foyer space slightly to define an entry colonnade, while new white oak paneling on the far wall creates a mural-like backdrop for the relocated dining area.
Walnut integrated refrigerator ans kitchen cabinets.
The living room retains the home’s original, poured terrazzo floors. There are oversize Fleetwood sliding glass doors on both sides. Most of the original doors have been upgraded to newer, energy-efficient glass, but their size and placement match what was original to the home.
A curved slot above the living room is designed to grab the northern light and pull it all the way down through the home. The arched shape references the original shape of the hallway walls. "We used this form in a few areas: bathroom enclosures, bathroom windows, and this skylight," explains Ben Peake, an associate at the firm. "The concave [scalloped] form is also seen in the wainscotting, and the dining room table and the coffee table legs."
The rosy, matte pink of the kitchen cabinets bleeds into the living room of this playful apartment in Japan, but is starkly contrasted with the striped green-and-yellow floor and blue backsplash in the kitchen and furniture in the living room.
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
A look at the living room in the Callister-designed structure. The large room offers built-in seating, as well as custom shutters and paneling along the ceiling.
“I love the subtle design of the two fireplaces and I think my favorite part is the way light and shadow play off each other throughout the house,” says listing agent Chris Menrad.
The vintage hanging fireplace is original to the home.
The den has its own fireplace and outdoor access to a small terrace. The white cabinet on the right conceals a Murphy bed.
An overview of the living room.
The living space extends to an open dining area.
The home's living room is a midcentury-inspired oasis.
Peering into the lobby through a latticed wall with arched door. It's these details that add a whimsical element to the hotel.
One of the sitting areas in the lobby immersed in plants and natural light.
The floor plan is open and flexible.
Light-colored terrazzo flooring bounces daylight throughout the interior.
The home's key features are its post-and-beam construction, deep overhangs to modulate light and shadows, open-plan interiors, and easy indoor/outdoor flow via floor-to-ceiling sliding doors.
The cozy living room pulls the outdoors in with its earthy palette and abundance of indoor greenery.
The interior of the tasting room is outfitted with Eero Saarinen-designed chairs, North African rugs, Douglas fir siding, and a terrazzo floor.
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
The reception features terrazzo flooring and teak and walnut casework.
Massive glass doors slide open and connect the tasting room to the Napa landscape.
A dividing wall separates the living room from the adjacent den.
The open-plan living room features a wall of glass with sliding doors that lead out to a pool.
Continuous materials and expansive operable glazing blur the boundaries between interior and exterior, drawing the natural elements inward.
Flooded with natural light, the media room is located to one side of the open kitchen.
The strategy was to arrange the spaces in and around three sculptural masonry walls, creating nooks and reveals within the open plan of the addition. With spaces that could offer a place to sit and engage with family, or to withdraw and read a book by the garden window.
When the house’s existing slab proved too damaged, Gelpi opted for a terrazzo floor tile by Perpetua in the same dimensions as the exterior tiles. - Miami, Florida Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
A series of sliding doors frame the exterior landscape and lead out to the patio.