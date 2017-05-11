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All Photos/living/lighting : ceiling/floors : terra cotta tile

Living Room Ceiling Lighting Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
View of wardrobe corridor with cupboard and studio in the living room
The palette continues with natural materials like solid oak, which is native to France, and terra-cotta floor tiles, which are typically found in the region. Dark blue and black furniture, upholstery, and light fixtures complement the lighter tones of the white walls and wood.
An asymmetrical stone fireplace is a dramatic focal point in the open plan.
Sliding glass doors enable easy indoor/outdoor circulation.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.
The living space has french doors leading to a separate study.
The patterned use of handmade Beldi tiles is used to delineate the space. The vintage olive-green leather sofa is from Mario Bellini Camaleonda.
A look at the open-plan living space.
The kitchen island has been custom-made. The distinctive Zyklus lounger is by Peter Maly.