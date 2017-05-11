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All Photos/living/lighting : ceiling/floors : rug

Living Room Ceiling Lighting Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
Painting the walls Benjamin Moore's Gentleman's Gray went a long way to elevate the den, which doubles as an office for Noah. Interior designer Allyson Campbell completed the space with a Roche Bobois sofa, a lounge chair by Ferm Living and pillows covered in a Garza Maria stripe (on sofa) and fabric by Pierre Frey (on the built-ins flanking the fireplace).
In the living room, there's a chair and rug from FÜÜR.
In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
The courtyard is enjoyed from multiple vantage points, including the main living spaces and an office on the main floor, as well as a second-floor hallway and bedrooms.
The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
Contemporary furnishings now contrast with the traditional detailing of the preserved architecture.
Two sconces, Steven Handelman Studios Iron Wall Lights, flank original photography by Bess Friday. The design team furred out foundation walls in key places – such as behind the couch here – to create functional ledges, and straighten sloping walls.
Husband-and-wife founders of Calico Wallpaper Rachel and Nick Cope show how easy it can be to put a personal, design-led touch on loft living—even when it’s a rental. When the Copes rented a Red Hook loft in an industrial 1860s warehouse, the couple turned their rental into a testing ground for their marbleized wallpaper business and installed wallpaper in each of their rooms. The custom pieces take inspiration from the loft’s immediate surroundings and characteristics—from the silver-and-gold marbled mural that complements the loft’s exposed structural beams to a color-gradient wallpaper in the primary bedroom that takes cues from the sunset seen from Red Hook.
In 2009 on a quiet Los Angeles corner, Mel Elias found a severely water-damaged, crumbling 5,000-square-foot house hidden behind a tangle of overgrown vegetation. Its former owner, the late Hollywood acting coach Milton Katselas, had filled his property with industrial skylights and enormous, wood-burning fireplaces. The glass-and-concrete construction was framed by high ceilings, rusted steel beams, and varied elevations across the single-story plan. Thanks to an 11-year long, multiphase renovation by designer Carter Bradley, the home—with all of its quirks and character—shines again.
The couple’s cats—Chepe and Pacho—doze while Nigel works in another sitting area (below). The chairs are from HK Living.
Artwork by Octavia Tomyn adorns the living room, where Huggy faux-shearling chairs flank a Chub coffee table, both designed by Sarah Ellison. A neutral rug from Nikau ties the pieces together. The artwork is by Octavia Tomyn.
“The challenge was how to make the space feel comfortable without dividing it into small units,” says Karsten.
In the living room, a Stûv fireplace sits near Lori’s favorite place to paint. “We made the southeast corner glass, because that’s where the best view is,” says BCJ principal Ray Calabro.
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
A built-in counter by the kitchen acts as a workspace.
In the living room, a Stricto Sensu sofa by Didier Gomez and a Prado daybed by Christian Werner, both from Cinna, join a marble-topped coffee table by Florence Knoll. The red easy chair and ottoman are from the Platner Collection by Knoll, joined by a stool from La Redoute, a Tulip side table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, and a pair of PK22 chairs by Poul Kjærholm for Fritz Hansen. The black Potence wall lamp is by Jean Prouvé while the tiles on the floor and above the fireplace are from Living Ceramics.
Living room, Maison JJ Joubert
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
Clerestory windows pierce the pitched roof on its west side, making the living area, with its custom curved sectional sofa and built-in end tables, full of natural light year-round.
Steel beams replaced the load-bearing walls to open up the formerly compartmentalized interior.
The couple's home features a living space that opens out to a terrace overlooking a leafy street in Waterloo. It's filled with a carefully curated collection of furniture, objects, and artwork by local brands and designers that celebrate Australian creativity.
"If you can invest in a really good quality sofa, it's worth saving up for,
"Most of the art and decor displayed at home is from local Australian creatives,
Materials like the tan leather sofa and circular area rug soften the stark contrasts in color.
The interior of the suites feature darker tones and a variety of textures that provide warmth and richness.
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
Hellstern designed the mohair sofa in the home's living area. The rug is by Tufenkian.
At the end of the interior is a small loft; the flue from the downstairs fireplace rises through it.
In the upstairs living area, a NeoWall sofa by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani faces an Ole Wanscher lounge chair and an Anya coffee table from Anthropologie.
San Francisco–based Michael Hennessey Architecture paid homage to Eichler's affinity for open spaces by reconfiguring the living area on the upper floor and moving the kitchen to organically connect the rooms.
With a coat of paint and new appliances and furnishings, the 880-square-foot space maintains its cozy cabin feel, while also feeling fresh and new.
“We took a fair bit of influence from American Arts and Crafts houses, particularly in L.A., but with everything, I like to have a very Brisbane-centric end product,” says Wrightson.
The common spaces in the Suteki House deliberately frame exterior views. "The beautiful oak trees on the opposite side of the creek are still ‘belonging’ to this house by the use of shakkei, which expands limits visually," explain the architects.
"The owner wanted some part of the house to be more cozy, and the vibrantly colored Roche Bobois sofa did the trick,
Mac describes adding the fireplace’s Domingue plaster finish as a real "labor of love." "The end result was a credit to the builder and his team. It really pulled the spaces together, and there is nothing better than the natural light playing with the plaster finish," explains the architect.
Designer Ralph Germann inserted a partially glazed box into a 19th-century barn to form the main living space of Christine Bonvin’s home in Switzerland. Soft light enters through original arrow-loop windows.
Wallpaper, ceiling features, George Nelson bubble lamps, and a slatted wood wall help differentiate areas in the open space. "I went a little crazy with wallpaper," says Flore. "I think it's more interesting than paint. But the best wallpaper here is this ocean. It’s good for creativity, good for life."
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