Living Room Ceiling Lighting Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Main living space
Master Bedroom Entrance from Open Living Space
Interior Living Space and Fireplace
Interior Living Space - Open Area
The retaining wall of the pool "mutates" into a long concrete bench that is used for seating.
Windows encapsulate the circular structure and in the evening light pours outward into the forest, illuminating the surrounding trees.
After: Spacious Living Room
The design fuses contemporary with rustic touches—clean lines in cabinetry and leather furnishings paired with exposed wood beams overhead and tile.
Neutral tones abound, giving the inn a warm and inviting vibe that melds with the landscape.
Tall double glass doors foster sightlines to the rear courtyard, while two Matteo armchairs from Wayfair cozy up to the fireplace. The homeowners worked with interior designer Claudia Rozo to hone the interior palette.
Communal area
Living room to study
Living space
Living area with 14 ft ceilings
Kitchen and Family
The light-filled, open-plan living and entertaining spaces feature double-height ceilings and a variety of bespoke built-ins.
The porcelain plank flooring is continuous throughout, with zero-step thresholds at doors and showers.
Living area
Living area
Living area
Living area
Living area
Living area
Living area
The main living areas of the 2000-square-foot home flow into one another and take advantage of the sea views. The deep frame around the doors to the pool modulates sunlight and privacy. The couch is from B & B Italia.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The Throckmorton Renovation can be likened to a small art gallery. Official Design honored the history of the Bud Oglesby-designed home by adding a plentitude of natural light and celebrating the formal geometry of the original design.
The open floor-plan is anchored around the original concrete fireplace.
Living area
View of courtyard
inside and outside 1
In order to open up the space, Klopf Architecture took out some walls that were supporting beams. Klopf explains, “We used a structural trick by putting a cross-beam on the roof, which you don’t see. The ceiling now has an open, more expansive feeling—more post-and-beam.”
Since the original siding was in bad condition, they installed new vertical Western red cedar siding throughout the house, which is also reflected on both the interior and exterior. Klopf explained that one of the challenges of the project was finding a low-VOC stain that would match the color of the original siding.
To satisfy the couple’s desire to combine the kitchen, living, and dining spaces into one large area, they removed the barriers and installed walnut vanities and cabinets for storage. They preserved the original brick fireplace.
Living Room
Lounge
Night view of lounge
Living room
Living Room