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All Photos/living/lighting : ceiling/floors : painted wood

Living Room Ceiling Lighting Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A view from the sleeping space into the living area, where Ligne Roset sofas sit on an IKEA carpet under a vintage Lightolier chandelier. A custom curtain rod bends onto the adjacent wall so that the drapery does not obscure any of the window. "There is strong light and shadows in the apartment," Antonio says.
Antonio took down the wall between the living area and bedroom, then added an arch above the opening. The change in floor color from gray to pale blue also delineates the transition between spaces. He designed the built-in, arched mirror, too.
Graphic and pastel textiles adorn a collection of modern chairs and sofas in the downstairs sitting room. Warm-gray floorboards extend throughout the whole lower level for a fresh, modern look.
With a neutral backdrop, the focus in the living room can be on the art: Higgins sourced these from artists Caroline Walls and David Cook.
A massive concrete hearth, placed just off center, anchors the living room. The Douglas fir floors have been painted a creamy white.
The plan is super efficient but with gracious moments. This was also family's home for four generations, so preserving the house’s original shape and honoring that history was important factor in the design process.
A color palette of white, blue and grey along with white washed wood brings a breezy, tropical-nautical look to Cape Kudu Hotel on the peaceful island paradise of Koh Yao Noi in Thailand.