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All Photos/living/lighting : ceiling/floors : linoleum

Living Room Ceiling Lighting Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In addition to poplar plywood surfaces, the interior features linoleum floors and wood wool insulation. The wood-burning stove is Prity's Mini model.
Pictured is the largest of the units, the "not-so-tiny home." Its two bedrooms anchor each end of the home, offering privacy. The homes feature 9-foot ceilings, and this unit can accommodate a king-sized bed.
The expansive wall of glass is broken by the wood-burning brick fireplace.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.
Sited behind the entrance hallway and flex room, the living room retains its original footprint.