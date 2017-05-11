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All Photos/living/lighting : ceiling/floors : cement tile

Living Room Ceiling Lighting Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Materials like the tan leather sofa and circular area rug soften the stark contrasts in color.
The clients' art collection adds color, curvature, and a touch of whimsy.
“Part of what we love is curating a space and being surrounded by beautiful objects—we’re both huge fans of furniture,” explains resident Matthaeus Krenn.
The lower-level family room has a wet bar, a kitchenette, and doors leading to the backyard.
The living and dining area on the ground floor open up to a terrace.
The family lounge area lies under a wooden, louvered ceiling that provides shade while still allowing ample sunlight to stream into the home.