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All Photos/living/lighting : ceiling/floors : carpet

Living Room Ceiling Lighting Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Sunken Living Room
Architect Amanda Gunawan’s 1,620-square-foot Biscuit Loft in Downtown L.A. is awash in gentle light. Designed by French-born, Missouri-based architect E.J. Eckel in 1925, the building had been converted by Aleks Istanbullu Architect in 2006 into a live/work complex. Amanda introduced Japanese-inspired touches to soften the industrial language. The harmonious living room features a CB2 sofa, white Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, Knoll Wassily Chair, and a rug and timber bench from Zara Home.
The rosy, matte pink of the kitchen cabinets bleeds into the living room of this playful apartment in Japan, but is starkly contrasted with the striped green-and-yellow floor and blue backsplash in the kitchen and furniture in the living room.
In Pawling, close to wineries and the Appalachian Trail, this is a prime place, complete with porch swing, to unwind in between tastings and recreational adventures. Adorned with beams, it oozes a decidedly attractive country charm. A cherry red leather armchair, for instance, meshes brilliantly with a stone wall and a log coffee table, and bench seating and a piano give the old-timey kitchen character.
The doors and windows are framed in plaster, which the owners formed, sanded, and finished themselves. The slightly uneven finish gives the home a handcrafted feel that contrasts with the sleekly finished timber work.
The custom steel mesh balustrade extends beyond the stair to form a climbing frame for the planter in the retreat.
The bespoke sofa in the retreat features rich purple upholstery that contrasts with the more neutral white and timber finishes, creating an element of sophisticated drama.
A game room provides another space for entertaining and enjoying views of Manhattan.
Brooklyn-born painter Christopher Florentino sought a residence to house his collection of midcentury modern furniture that he’d started to amass as a teen. When he saw a Gene Leedy–designed 1963 ranch house on Instagram, he knew he’d found the perfect place. Nestled in Winter Haven, Florida, the Ellison Residence was teeming with all the elements of Florentino’s modern design fantasy including courtyards, local sandstone, glass walls, and a sense of indoor/outdoor living. He bought the house without even stepping inside. Now, it’s filled with the quintessential accents of the era including a George Nelson’s Saucer Bubble pendant, Eames furnishings including a LCW chair, Molded Fiberglass armchair, and Molded Plywood coffee table. He also maintained all original facets of the home from cabinets to door hardware down to the cork flooring; and even the palette plays to the era with primary colors and color blocking dominating the abode.
A 1923 building in Szczecin, Poland, was not in good condition when Loft Kolasiński was tasked with revamping it. Now, it is defined by fluid spaces, natural oak furniture, and clay plaster walls and ceiling joists. Sliding doors with an openwork pattern, a curved staircase, and original tiles all add warmth.
In addition to original period details such as richly textured wood-beamed ceilings, built-in cabinets, desks, and seating can be found throughout the home's interior.
A look at the spacious living room area, which flows into the kitchen. Built-in shelving runs along one wall, while the back corner offers a brick fireplace and windows overlooking an interior atrium space.
The Bisha Suite living room features a curved, velvet couch.
The open-plan living area in a restrained palette of neutrals.
The open floor plan features a whitewashed interior, beamed wood ceilings, splashes of hardwood, and a freestanding vintage fire drum fireplace sourced by Wilson’s wife Coco.
The solarium space is flooded with natural light, while the multiple levels offer varying vantage points of the waterfront. Built in seating provides multiple options for relaxing or enjoying a conversation.
The open living space is warm and inviting, filled with natural materials, specially curated and restored furnishings, and a bold orange-and-black wool rug which dates back to 1969.
As the only handicap-accessible building designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Kenneth and Phyllis Laurent House (so named for the couple that lived there from 1952 until 2012) was completed in 1952 as one of the so-called Usonian homes. The couple married shortly before World War II, and Ken Laurent underwent surgery during his service in the Navy that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Wright listened closely to his clients' needs to create an accessible design that was decades ahead of his time, including thresholds and floors that are level with the exterior ground for easy transitions between inside and outside. Wright designed much of the furniture in the house.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room.
In the sitting area next to the bedroom wing, the exterior panels take the form of interior bookshelves. Framed with glass above, below, and between, the shelves allow nature to peek through.
The home's main level observes the surrounding gardens. Perched at mid-canopy height, the glazed walls completely soak up the greenery that surrounds them.
The sprawling residence opens itself up to the garden at every opportunity, allowing for a breezy outdoor connection.
Manhattan Daybed by Guy Rogers.
In the study, an Anglepoise lamp complements the custom drapes by Moon Fabrics.
The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.
A Dopey sculpture by Paul McCarthy holds center stage in the television room. Floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors lead to the outdoor space.
In the elegant, wood-paneled television room, a painting by Richard Prince hangs above a custom-made sofa by Jonas and a brass Gabriella Crespi table from Nilufar.
In the living room, a 1962 Ellsworth Kelly painting hangs above the fireplace's custom-made mica mantelpiece.
A cozy sitting room.
The den connects the great room to the kitchen.
The living space as it relates to the dining area.
The great room has soaring ceilings and elegant midcentury lines.
Berk melds inky tones with organic elements for a modern yet warm aesthetic.
The living room is chic and polished, but still exudes a masculine vibe.
The inside of the casita.
Patricia Bustos Studio designed the BUBBLE GUM sofa made from wood and upholstered in metallic pink fabric.
Chili Pepper red is the signature color created by Saarinen for the TWA Flight Center. The hue also inspired Benjamin Moore’s 2018 color of the year, Caliente.
The TWA Hotel's lounge area.
The lower-level living space also features a marine-grade mahogany beamed ceiling.
The lower level features an additional living room with a cozy inlaid stone fireplace and a view of the pool.
The 270-degree view of the entire Los Angeles Basin includes vistas of the San Gabriel and San Jacinto Mountains as well as Dana Point.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing creates a strong connection with the site's breathtaking views.
The living area features a hanging stainless steel hearth.
Artist Christopher Florentino says his respect for Gene Leedy drove his update of the architect’s 1963 Ellison Residence in central Florida: “Being original is important to me. I don’t want Gene Leedy to come here and be like, ‘Damn, you killed my vision.’” In the living room, George Nelson’s Saucer Bubble pendant hovers over Eames classics, like an LCW chair, a Molded Fiberglass armchair, and a Molded Plywood coffee table. Christopher found the lounge, an Eames replica, in a dumpster and couldn’t let it go to waste. A Warhol print hangs from the sandstone block wall; the Ekko mobile is by Matthew Richards.
The living room overlooks the swimming pool.
The central fireplace anchors the open-plan living space and serves as a divider between the rooms. Mahogany-framed sliding doors lead out to the deck. The living space features oak floors throughout.
The sculptural poured formed concrete hearth in the living room area is a striking original feature.
The home's furnishings and decor reflect the couple's personal style, with a blend of midcentury modern and Scandinavian-inspired pieces.
The living room features a wood-burning fireplace, as well as a tongue-and-groove ceiling that has been painted white.
The Modern Hotel and Bar in Boise, Idaho
A lavish, velvet-upholstered red sofa in the living room.
The residence also features a basement with an additional living room.
Here is the same space from an alternate view.
A look at the sitting room on the second level with a separate niche for an office.
Architect Christopher C. Deam, Dwell founder Lara Deam's husband, designed Airstream's newest travel trailer, the International Sterling.
Large picture windows in every room connect occupants to Pacific Ocean vistas.
The living area offers ample space for entertaining.
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