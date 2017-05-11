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All Photos/living/lighting : ceiling/floors : brick

Living Room Ceiling Lighting Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
The view from the dining room back to the garage, with everything lit up at night.
The home's palette begins with fresh white walls that reflect daylight. Cream undertones in the white avoid lend a sense of warmth to the space.
Restored wooden beams line the ceilings of several rooms throughout the home.
The living and dining areas are located in one large, open-plan space—which is typical of Breuer homes.
The Zyklus chair in the sitting area has been reupholstered in Pierre Frey velvet.
The living room features an olive-green Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini.
The casita offers a cozy escape for guests.
The 5,000-square-foot home has a main house with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and a one-bed, one-bath casita. It’s the epitome of a Santa Fe-style hacienda with a single story, endless loggias, and desert panoramas visible from every room.
An entire wall opens up to the landscape for streamlined indoor/outdoor living.
Perched on a small hilltop, the Sondern-Adler House exhibits the tenets of Usonian design.
A few steps lead up to the dining room area.
The elegant space is anchored by a brick, wood-burning fireplace.